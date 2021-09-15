Logo
Huggies® And Kam Chancellor Team Up To Help Northwest U.S. Families Gain Access To Clean Diapers

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

Huggies Plus and the Former Pro-Football Player will donate $10,000 to the National Diaper Bank Network to support families facing diaper need

PR Newswire

NEENAH, Wis., Sept. 15, 2021

NEENAH, Wis., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pro dad and football legend, Kam Chancellor, and Huggies Plus, a line of diapers exclusively available at Costco, will donate $10,000 to the National Diaper Bank Network to help families in the Northwest U.S. region* have access to clean diapers.

Huggies_Plus_Logo.jpg

One in three American families experience diaper need1, which is the lack of a sufficient supply of diapers to keep a baby or toddler clean, dry, and healthy. Diaper need is a public health issue that can result from poverty, unexpected life hardships, natural disasters, and so much more.

"We are thrilled to have Kam Chancellor on board to help us raise awareness of diaper need – something more American families than ever have had to experience especially over the last 18 months," said Robert Raines, Vice President of Huggies North America. "Together with Kam's support, we'll be able to provide nearly 40,000 diapers to 5,000 Northwest U.S. families struggling to provide clean diapers for their babies."

To further spread awareness for diaper need, Chancellor will take to Instagram to show fellow parents how he rolls when changing a diaper. While he's not on the field celebrating team touchdowns anymore, this September and October Chancellor will challenge families to get down during their diaper change! He, and three other regional pro-dads, including Mike Conley, Cliff Avril and Quandre Diggs, will show their best post-diaper changing dance, asking families to share a video of their own at-home diaper dance moves post-change tagging @Huggies on Instagram and using hashtags #DiaperDance, #HuggiesPlus, #HelpingHugs and #EndDiaperNeed.

"Being a dad is so much fun and I'm excited to be able to use my platform to bring more awareness to diaper need," said Kam Chancellor, former pro-football player and father of one. "It's an honor to be able to support the community where I live and played for more than a decade and help families in need of clean diapers."

Huggies is proud to be a founding sponsor of the National Diaper Bank Network, which has 225+ member diaper banks across the country. Since 2011, Huggies has donated more than 300 million diapers to the National Diaper Bank Network to help families across the country in need.

To find out more about the #DiaperDance follow @KamChancellor on Instagram. To learn more about Huggies® and Huggies Plus, please visit our website, and follow us @Huggies on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Huggies® Brand
For more than 40 years, Huggies has been helping parents provide love, care and reassurance to their babies. From developing innovative, everyday products for babies to partnering with NICU nurses to develop a special diapers and wipes line for the most fragile babies, Huggies is dedicated to helping ensure all babies get the care they need to thrive. Huggies is proud to be the founding sponsor of the National Diaper Bank Network, a nationwide nonprofit dedicated to eliminating diaper need in America since 2011. Huggies is also the national sponsor of nonprofit Hand to Hold, which provides personalized support before, during and after NICU stays and infant loss. For more information on product offerings or our community efforts, please visit Huggies.com.

About Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold the No. 1 or No. 2 share position in 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build stronger communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's nearly 150-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com.

[KMB-B] 

*States denoted as part of the Northwest region include Washington, Oregon, Montana, Idaho, Utah and Alaska

1 Diaper Need and Its Impact on U.S. Families; 36% of respondents selected at least one of the following three statements: 1. I currently do not have enough diapers to keep the child(ren) in my household clean, dry, and healthy 2. I find it difficult to afford buying diapers for the child(ren) in my household 3. I frequently find myself running out of diapers for the child(ren) in my household.

favicon.png?sn=CG08353&sd=2021-09-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/huggies-and-kam-chancellor-team-up-to-help-northwest-us-families-gain-access-to-clean-diapers-301377901.html

SOURCE Kimberly-Clark Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG08353&Transmission_Id=202109151255PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG08353&DateId=20210915
