Huggies® And Kam Chancellor Team Up To Help Northwest U.S. Families Gain Access To Clean Diapers

NEENAH, Wis., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pro dad and football legend, Kam Chancellor, and Huggies Plus, a line of diapers exclusively available at Costco, will donate $10,000 to the National Diaper Bank Network to help families in the Northwest U.S. region* have access to clean diapers.

One in three American families experience diaper need1, which is the lack of a sufficient supply of diapers to keep a baby or toddler clean, dry, and healthy. Diaper need is a public health issue that can result from poverty, unexpected life hardships, natural disasters, and so much more.

"We are thrilled to have Kam Chancellor on board to help us raise awareness of diaper need – something more American families than ever have had to experience especially over the last 18 months," said Robert Raines, Vice President of Huggies North America. "Together with Kam's support, we'll be able to provide nearly 40,000 diapers to 5,000 Northwest U.S. families struggling to provide clean diapers for their babies."

To further spread awareness for diaper need, Chancellor will take to Instagram to show fellow parents how he rolls when changing a diaper. While he's not on the field celebrating team touchdowns anymore, this September and October Chancellor will challenge families to get down during their diaper change! He, and three other regional pro-dads, including Mike Conley, Cliff Avril and Quandre Diggs, will show their best post-diaper changing dance, asking families to share a video of their own at-home diaper dance moves post-change tagging @Huggies on Instagram and using hashtags #DiaperDance, #HuggiesPlus, #HelpingHugs and #EndDiaperNeed.

"Being a dad is so much fun and I'm excited to be able to use my platform to bring more awareness to diaper need," said Kam Chancellor, former pro-football player and father of one. "It's an honor to be able to support the community where I live and played for more than a decade and help families in need of clean diapers."

Huggies is proud to be a founding sponsor of the National Diaper Bank Network, which has 225+ member diaper banks across the country. Since 2011, Huggies has donated more than 300 million diapers to the National Diaper Bank Network to help families across the country in need.

*States denoted as part of the Northwest region include Washington, Oregon, Montana, Idaho, Utah and Alaska

1 Diaper Need and Its Impact on U.S. Families; 36% of respondents selected at least one of the following three statements: 1. I currently do not have enough diapers to keep the child(ren) in my household clean, dry, and healthy 2. I find it difficult to afford buying diapers for the child(ren) in my household 3. I frequently find myself running out of diapers for the child(ren) in my household.

