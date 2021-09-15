Great-west Funds Inc Buys Charles River Laboratories International Inc, PTC Inc, Huntington Bancshares Inc, Sells , , HollyFrontier Corp

New Purchases: CRL, PTC, OGN,

CRL, PTC, OGN, Added Positions: HBAN, FISV, STE, TDY, AJG,

HBAN, FISV, STE, TDY, AJG, Sold Out: VAR, FLIR, HFC,

Investment company Great-west Funds Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Charles River Laboratories International Inc, PTC Inc, Huntington Bancshares Inc, Organon, Teledyne Technologies Inc, sells , , HollyFrontier Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Great-west Funds Inc. As of 2021Q2, Great-west Funds Inc owns 505 stocks with a total value of $3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,321,894 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 632,021 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 35,919 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Facebook Inc (FB) - 201,863 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 25,237 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio.

Great-west Funds Inc initiated holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The purchase prices were between $289.83 and $371.65, with an estimated average price of $332.71. The stock is now traded at around $439.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,198 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Great-west Funds Inc initiated holding in PTC Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.3 and $148.84, with an estimated average price of $136.8. The stock is now traded at around $123.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,894 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Great-west Funds Inc initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $34.071600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 21,234 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Great-west Funds Inc added to a holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc by 44.58%. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $16.48, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $15.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 124,890 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Great-west Funds Inc added to a holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc by 24.05%. The purchase prices were between $402.58 and $452.22, with an estimated average price of $424.37. The stock is now traded at around $434.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,786 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Great-west Funds Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Great-west Funds Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.

Great-west Funds Inc sold out a holding in HollyFrontier Corp. The sale prices were between $32.47 and $38.02, with an estimated average price of $34.8.