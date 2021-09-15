Shoe Carnival Announces Participation in Sidoti Fall Virtual Small Cap Investor Conference

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (Nasdaq: SCVL) (the “Company”), a leading retailer of footwear and accessories for the family, today announced that Kerry Jackson, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer and Treasurer, will present to attendees at the Sidoti Fall Virtual Small Cap Investor Conference on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at 4:00 PM ET.

A live webcast and replay session will be available on the Events and Presentations section of the Investor Relations website: https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.shoecarnival.com%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fdefault.aspx

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc. is one of the nation’s largest family footwear retailers, offering a broad assortment of dress, casual and athletic footwear for men, women and children with emphasis on national name brands. As of September 15, 2021, the Company operates 377 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico, and offers online shopping at www.shoecarnival.com. Headquartered in Evansville, IN, Shoe Carnival trades on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC under the symbol SCVL. Shoe Carnival's press releases and annual report are available on the Company's website at www.shoecarnival.com.

