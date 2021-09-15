UDR to Participate in Bank of America Securities 2021 Virtual Global Real Estate Conference

UDR, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: UDR), a leading multifamily real estate investment trust, today announced that the Company will participate in the Bank of America Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference being held virtually on September 21-23, 2021. The UDR Executive Team will host a roundtable discussion on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The Company’s roundtable discussion will be made available as a webcast which can be accessed at https%3A%2F%2Fbofa.veracast.com%2Fwebcasts%2Fbofa%2Fglobalrealestate2021%2Fid5u91h6.cfm as well as in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, ir.udr.com. A replay of the roundtable will be available for 30 days on the Company’s website. A copy of materials provided by the Company at the conference can be obtained through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, under “Presentations & Webcasts.”

About UDR, Inc.

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S. markets. As of June 30, 2021, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 54,667 apartment homes including 1,417 homes under development. For over 49 years, UDR has delivered long-term value to shareholders, the best standard of service to residents and the highest quality experience for associates.

