Tuesday Morning Corporation Announces Paul Metcalf as Chief Merchant

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Tuesday Morning Corporation Announces Paul Metcalf as Chief Merchant

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

DALLAS, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tuesday Morning (

TUEM, Financial), a leading off-price retailer of home goods and décor (the “Company”), today announced that Mr. Paul Metcalf, has been named Principal and Chief Merchant effective September 14, 2021. Mr. Metcalf is a well-respected off-price merchant leader with a proven history of optimizing financial growth for retail businesses.

Fred Hand, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, stated, “I am very pleased to welcome Paul as a permanent member of the team. Paul is an exceptional merchant and his experience and successful track record will help advance Tuesday Morning’s repositioning as we work to return the Company to a leader in the off-price segment.”

Mr. Metcalf has been in a consultant capacity with the Company as Acting Chief Merchant since April 2019. Mr. Metcalf has over 30 years of retail experience. Prior to his consulting role at Tuesday Morning, he was the Executive Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer at Burlington Stores, Inc. While there, Mr. Metcalf successfully led the transformation of the merchant organization and helped to take the company public in 2013. Prior to his role at Burlington Stores, Inc., Mr. Metcalf was a senior leader in the merchant organization for The TJX Companies, Inc. Most recently Mr. Metcalf led a similar successful merchandise turnaround at the off-price retailer, Gabriel Brothers. He began his career with May Department Stores, where he held a variety of positions within the merchant organization.

Mr. Metcalf will lead Tuesday Morning’s merchant and planning and allocation organizations.

“I am very excited about the opportunities at Tuesday Morning and look forward to once again working with Fred and Marc Katz, as well as the entire Tuesday Morning organization”, said Mr. Metcalf.

Inducement Grant Pursuant to NASDAQ Listing Rules Awarded to Chief Operating Officer and Chief Merchant Following Recent Appointment

Tuesday Morning Corporation today announced that, in connection with the appointment of Marc Katz as the Company’s Principal and Chief Operating Officer on September 9, 2021, the Company granted to Mr. Katz an award of 867,052 time-based restricted stock units (the “RSUs”) and an award of 867,052 performance-based restricted stock units (the “PSUs”), effective September 15, 2021, as an inducement material to Mr. Katz’s acceptance of employment with the Company pursuant to Rule 5635(c)(4) of the NASDAQ Listing Rules.

The RSUs generally will vest in equal annual installments over three years following the grant date, subject to Mr. Katz’s continued service with the Company. The PSUs are subject to both time-based and performance-based vesting and only fully vest when both time-based and performance-based vesting conditions are met. The PSUs time vest as follows; 50% on the 36-month anniversary of grant date, 30% on the 48-month anniversary of the grant date, and 20% on the 60-month anniversary of the grant date, in each case, subject to Mr. Katz’s continued service with the Company. The PSUs are divided into three equal tranches (Tranches A, B, and C), each of which will performance vest if the value of the Company’s common stock equals or exceeds a specified threshold for a period of 30 consecutive trading days as follows: Tranche A, $6.00 per share; Tranche B, $9.00 per share; and Tranche C, $12.00 per share. The inducement grants were approved by the Company’s Board of Directors and will be issued outside of the Company’s 2014 Long-Term Incentive Plan.

In connection with the appointment of Paul Metcalf as the Company’s Principal and Chief Merchant on September 14, 2021, the Company granted to Mr. Metcalf an award of 289,017 RSUs and an award of 578,035 PSUs, effective September 15, 2021, as an inducement material to Mr. Metcalf’s acceptance of employment with the Company pursuant to Rule 5635(c)(4) of the NASDAQ Listing Rules.

The RSUs generally will vest in equal annual installments over three years following the grant date, subject to Mr. Metcalf’s continued service with the Company. The PSUs are subject to both time-based and performance-based vesting and only fully vest when both time-based and performance-based vesting conditions are met. The PSUs time vest as follows: 50% on the 24-month anniversary of grant date, 25% on the 36-month anniversary of the grant date, and 25% on the 48-month anniversary of the grant date, in each case, subject to Mr. Metcalf’s continued service with the Company. The PSUs are divided into two equal tranches (Tranches A and B), each of which will performance vest if the value of the Company’s common stock equals or exceeds a specified threshold for a period of 30 consecutive trading days as follows: Tranche A, $9.00 per share and Tranche B, $12.00 per share. The inducement grants were approved by the Company’s Board of Directors and will be issued outside of the Company’s 2014 Long-Term Incentive Plan.

INVESTOR RELATIONS:
Caitlin Churchill
ICR
203-682-8200
[email protected]

MEDIA:
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODMyNjk2NCM0NDA4MzAxIzIwMjYzMTY=
Tuesday-Morning-Corp-.png
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment