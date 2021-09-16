Logo
Willamette Valley Vineyards Appoints Greg Urmini as Director of Winemaking & Vineyards

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TURNER, Ore., Sept. 16, 2021

TURNER, Ore., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ: WVVI & WVVIP), a leading producer of Pinot Noir in Oregon, has appointed Greg Urmini to the role of Director of Winemaking & Vineyards to lead its winery, estate vineyards and the development of a new winery in the Dundee Hills to accommodate its rapidly growing business.

Greg_Urmini.jpg

Urmini, who had last been with Paul Hobbs Winery in Sonoma for 14 years, had worked his way up from an intern to a cellar worker and eventually Director of Winemaking, where he oversaw the winemaking for Paul Hobbs and CrossBarn. During his tenure, the winery earned several 100-point perfect scores and grew from approximately 30 to 350 estate vineyard acres.

Greg's passion for winemaking and love of Oregon Pinot Noirs led him to Willamette Valley Vineyards where he was inspired by Willamette's values of teamwork, community and estate-grown fruit. "I am excited to join such an esteemed group of winemakers in the Willamette Valley to continue to build a grand reputation for the valley," explained Urmini. "I am honored that Willamette Valley Vineyards placed their trust in me and I look forward to telling the story of our estate vineyards through elegant and classic Oregon wines."

Director of Winemaking & Vineyards Greg Urmini will be responsible for the overall management of winemaking and vineyards, including 500 producing acres in the Willamette Valley and 35 acres in the Walla Walla Valley and The Rocks District of Milton-Freewater AVAs.

"We were drawn to Greg's work ethic, which started at an early age when he worked in his dad's fresh pasta shop as a young boy, combined with his commitment to quality, and propensity to take on new and challenging projects," stated Winery Director Christine Clair. "We're thrilled to have him join our team. It is an exciting time to have a new leader in winemaking focused on meeting our growth opportunities."

Urmini will also oversee the construction of a new, state-of-the art winery on 40 acres in the Dundee Hills on property Willamette purchased four years ago for this purpose. It is close to the new boutique, sparkling winery called Domaine Willamette at the Bernau Estate Vineyard.

Winery Founder and CEO Jim Bernau stated, "Greg is a strong leader with a clear vision for building a world-class winery in the Dundee Hills of Oregon." Bernau continued, "Our industry is continuing to attract top winemaking talent from the best of California. My advice to those who want an exciting future and place to grow a family is to 'go north.' We need and want you."

About Willamette Valley Vineyards:
Founded in 1983 by Jim Bernau with the dream of creating world-class Pinot Noir while serving as stewards of the land, Willamette Valley Vineyards has grown from a bold idea into one of the region's leading wineries, earning the title "One of America's Great Pinot Noir Producers" from Wine Enthusiast Magazine. All of the vineyards have been certified sustainable through LIVE (Low Impact Viticulture and Enology) and Salmon-Safe programs.

The winery is supported by more than 20,000 wine enthusiast owner investors. The winery launched a $10.7 million offering in June to help fund its expansion and new tasting rooms. Shares are currently offered at $5.05 with a 4.36% annual dividend or wine credit worth 15% more. For more information on winery ownership and investment, visit www.wvv.com/ownership, call (800) 344-9463 or email [email protected].

willamette_valley_vineyards.jpg

favicon.png?sn=AQ09208&sd=2021-09-16 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/willamette-valley-vineyards-appoints-greg-urmini-as-director-of-winemaking--vineyards-301378486.html

SOURCE Willamette Valley Vineyards

rt.gif?NewsItemId=AQ09208&Transmission_Id=202109160800PR_NEWS_USPR_____AQ09208&DateId=20210916
