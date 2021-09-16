Logo
Lennar To Release More Than 1,000 Homes For Sale By Year End In More Than 70 Tampa Area Communities

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 16, 2021

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, will release more than 1,000 homes for sale before year-end – offering prospective homebuyers the chance to realize the dream of new-home ownership even in the midst of a tight market.

"More than ever, a new home is a place where families can feel safe while staying connected to each other and their surrounding communities," said Steve Smith, Lennar Tampa Division President. "But across the Tampa Bay area, there are typically just 15,000 new homes built each year, with limited inventory for sale. Lennar's long commitment to helping people buy a home they love is demonstrated by significantly increasing the supply of new homes available to families across the region. These 1,000 new homes across the Tampa area are in communities that offer desirable modern amenities that keep residents active and engaged."

Five featured communities across the Tampa Bay area will offer the greatest selection of homes, with prices ranging from the Mid $200s – Mid $300s.

  • Connerton: Surrounded by nature and family-friendly amenities, Connerton is a masterplan community in an idyllic Land O' Lakes location with easy access to US 41 and SR 54. Just minutes from the Tampa Premium Outlets, as well as a variety of entertainment and retail options, Connerton homeowners have access to upscale onsite amenities, such as a swimming pool with a splash park, clubhouse, organic cafe, fitness center, sports courts and more. Lennar homes at Connerton start in the mid-$200s, with two to six bedrooms in floor plans to fit any lifestyle. All homes also come with Connected Home by Lennar®.
  • Belmont: Centrally located in southern Hillsborough County just south of Tampa, Belmont offers new single-family homes for sale with onsite amenities and an active local area. Commuting to work or exploring the area is easy, with convenient access to I-74, I-4 and the Crosstown Expressway. Plus, homeowners can enjoy modern amenities, such as a swimming pool with beach entry, sports courts and trails. Lennar homes at Belmont start in the high-$200s with two to six bedrooms.
  • Cypress Creek: Nestled in the heart of Southshore, surrounded by gorgeous natural scenery, Cypress Creek is a masterplan community in South Hillsborough offering a relaxed lifestyle and modern conveniences. Homeowners have easy access to onsite amenities such as a swimming pool, basketball court and sports fields, as well as popular local attractions like EG Simmons Park or Ellenton Premium Outlets. Lennar homes at Cypress Creek start in the mid-$200s with two to six bedrooms in both single-family and townhome floor plans.
  • Bryant Square: Conveniently located in the beautiful city of New Port Richey, Bryant Square is a large community providing easy access to everything Florida has to offer. The community amenities include a swimming pool, park and trails. Situated on the corner of Little Road and SR 54, the community offers close proximity to gorgeous beaches along the Gulf Coast, amazing restaurants and upscale shopping at Tampa's Premium Outlets. Nearby you will also find spring training parks, movie theatres, the YMCA and top-rated hospitals. Lennar homes at Bryant Square start in the mid-$300s with three to five bedrooms. All homes also come with Connected Home by Lennar®.
  • Epperson: Epperson in the desirable city of Wesley Chapel is a masterplan community that offers the best of coastal Florida living. Homeowners have access to a variety of resort-style amenities including a Crystal Lagoon®, event pavilions, tidal pools, dog park and a swim-up bar. Plus, the community is within close proximity to the shopping triangle of Tampa Premium Outlets, the Shops at Wiregrass and The Grove. Lennar homes at Epperson start in the mid $200s with three to six bedrooms in single-family and townhome floor plans.

To simplify the homebuying process for existing homeowners, Lennar has teamed up with Opendoor to make the sales process easier than ever. Once a buyer finds their Lennar dream home, they can sell to Opendoor for a cash offer and then use earned equity as a down payment.

About Lennar Corporation
Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.

Contact: Danielle Tocco
Vice President Communications
Lennar Corporation
[email protected]
Direct Line: 949.789.1633

favicon.png?sn=LA08792&sd=2021-09-16 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lennar-to-release-more-than-1-000-homes-for-sale-by-year-end-in-more-than-70-tampa-area-communities-301378159.html

SOURCE Lennar Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA08792&Transmission_Id=202109160800PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA08792&DateId=20210916
