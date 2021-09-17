TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. Buys LifeStance Health Group Inc, Convey Holding Parent Inc, Airbnb Inc, Sells C3.ai Inc, Progyny Inc, Comcast Corp

Fort Worth, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys LifeStance Health Group Inc, Convey Holding Parent Inc, Airbnb Inc, Facebook Inc, Anaplan Inc, sells C3.ai Inc, Progyny Inc, Comcast Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, Enterprise Products Partners LP during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. owns 78 stocks with a total value of $14 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

LifeStance Health Group Inc (LFST) - 175,284,635 shares, 34.88% of the total portfolio. New Position McAfee Corp (MCFE) - 66,587,129 shares, 13.32% of the total portfolio. Cushman & Wakefield PLC (CWK) - 44,268,542 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.21% Convey Holding Parent Inc (CNVY) - 54,699,513 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. New Position Progyny Inc (PGNY) - 10,000,000 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.09%

TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in LifeStance Health Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.9 and $28.8, with an estimated average price of $26.42. The stock is now traded at around $15.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 34.88%. The holding were 175,284,635 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Convey Holding Parent Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.84 and $13, with an estimated average price of $11.58. The stock is now traded at around $9.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.45%. The holding were 54,699,513 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp VII. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $9.94, with an estimated average price of $9.8. The stock is now traded at around $9.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in GX Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.59 and $10.06, with an estimated average price of $9.73. The stock is now traded at around $9.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Sandbridge X2 Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.66 and $9.9, with an estimated average price of $9.78. The stock is now traded at around $9.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Austerlitz Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $9.92, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $9.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,250,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 3453.69%. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $168.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 1,842,162 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 28.77%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $373.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 836,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Anaplan Inc by 31.50%. The purchase prices were between $49.07 and $64.25, with an estimated average price of $55.55. The stock is now traded at around $65.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,534,825 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp VII. The sale prices were between $9.97 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $10.03.

TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Independence Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $9.92 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $10.03.

TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Austerlitz Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.99 and $10.25, with an estimated average price of $10.09.

TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Forest Road Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $10.14, with an estimated average price of $10.01.

TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Hudson Executive Investment Corp III. The sale prices were between $9.91 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.98.

TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Pivotal Investment Corp III. The sale prices were between $9.93 and $10.12, with an estimated average price of $10.01.

TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in C3.ai Inc by 55.75%. The sale prices were between $48.89 and $76.15, with an estimated average price of $62.3. The stock is now traded at around $49.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.85%. TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. still held 6,015,992 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in Progyny Inc by 32.09%. The sale prices were between $44.51 and $64.95, with an estimated average price of $55.95. The stock is now traded at around $61.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.46%. TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. still held 10,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in Comcast Corp by 27.76%. The sale prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $57.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.89%. TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. still held 3,650,555 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 30.02%. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $156.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.8%. TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. still held 700,590 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP by 76.27%. The sale prices were between $22.02 and $25.44, with an estimated average price of $23.62. The stock is now traded at around $22.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.4%. TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. still held 482,974 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc by 20.69%. The sale prices were between $40.66 and $47.78, with an estimated average price of $45.3. The stock is now traded at around $46.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.36%. TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. still held 2,860,494 shares as of 2021-06-30.