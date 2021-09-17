BNY Mellon Large Cap Securities Fund, Inc. Buys Visa Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Sells ServiceNow Inc, Lowe's Inc, Hess Corp

For the details of BNY Mellon Large Cap Securities Fund, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bny+mellon+large+cap+securities+fund%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of BNY Mellon Large Cap Securities Fund, Inc.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 830,771 shares, 6.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.94%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 39,729 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.94%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 360,762 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.94%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 26,335 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.94%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 284,080 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.94%
BNY Mellon Large Cap Securities Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $224.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.5%. The holding were 179,713 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
BNY Mellon Large Cap Securities Fund, Inc. added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 33.67%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $183.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 178,352 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)
BNY Mellon Large Cap Securities Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28.Sold Out: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
BNY Mellon Large Cap Securities Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $186.2 and $211.31, with an estimated average price of $195.5.Reduced: Hess Corp (HES)
BNY Mellon Large Cap Securities Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in Hess Corp by 22.07%. The sale prices were between $67.02 and $90.66, with an estimated average price of $80.52. The stock is now traded at around $72.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.5%. BNY Mellon Large Cap Securities Fund, Inc. still held 390,929 shares as of 2021-06-30.
