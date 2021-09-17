BNY Mellon Investment Funds III Buys SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, Invesco Senior Loan ETF, Skillsoft Corp, Sells iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF

New Purchases: SRLN, BKLN, SKIL,

SRLN, BKLN, SKIL, Sold Out: HYG, JNK,

Investment company BNY Mellon Investment Funds III Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, Invesco Senior Loan ETF, Skillsoft Corp, sells iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BNY Mellon Investment Funds III. As of 2021Q2, BNY Mellon Investment Funds III owns 3 stocks with a total value of $13 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BNY Mellon High Yield Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bny+mellon+high+yield+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) - 132,900 shares, 48.86% of the total portfolio. New Position Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) - 270,000 shares, 47.50% of the total portfolio. New Position Skillsoft Corp (SKIL) - 46,443 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000% SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

BNY Mellon Investment Funds III initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.73 and $45.78, with an estimated average price of $45.3. The stock is now traded at around $45.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 48.86%. The holding were 132,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BNY Mellon Investment Funds III initiated holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.86 and $22.1, with an estimated average price of $21.99. The stock is now traded at around $22.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 47.5%. The holding were 270,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BNY Mellon Investment Funds III initiated holding in Skillsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.35 and $11.61, with an estimated average price of $10.03. The stock is now traded at around $10.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.63%. The holding were 46,443 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BNY Mellon Investment Funds III sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $85.47 and $87.19, with an estimated average price of $86.16.

BNY Mellon Investment Funds III sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $106.55 and $108.85, with an estimated average price of $107.52.