Norwood Financial Corp Announces Cash Dividend

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Norwood Financial Corp Announces Cash Dividend

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

HONESDALE, Pa., Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lewis J. Critelli, President and Chief Executive Officer of Norwood Financial Corp (the “Company”) (NASDAQ Global Market: NWFL) and its subsidiary, Wayne Bank, today announced that the Board of Directors declared a $.26 per share cash dividend payable on November 1, 2021 to shareholders of record as of October 15, 2021. The $.26 per share equals the per share dividend declared in the prior quarter and represents a 4.0% increase over the cash dividend declared in the third quarter of 2020.

Mr. Critelli commented, “The Board is extremely pleased to provide our shareholders with this quarterly dividend. It reflects the Company’s financial strength and strong capital position which has contributed to our solid performance.”

Norwood Financial Corp, through its subsidiary, Wayne Bank operates fourteen offices in Northeastern Pennsylvania and sixteen offices in Delaware, Sullivan, Ontario, Otsego and Yates Counties, New York. As of June 30, 2021, the Company had total assets of $2.0 billion, loans outstanding of $1.4 billion, total deposits of $1.7 billion and total capital of $200.5 million. The Company’s stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “NWFL”.

Forward-Looking Statements
The foregoing material may contain forward-looking statements. We caution that such statements may be subject to a number of risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated, and therefore readers should not place undue reliance on any forward looking statements. Those risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, our ability to pay or increase cash dividends in the future, the continued financial strength, solid performance and strong capital position of the Company, changes in federal and state laws, changes in the absolute and relative levels of interest rates, the potential adverse impact the COVID-19 pandemic may have on the Company’s financial condition and results of operations, the ability to control costs and expenses, demand for real estate, costs associated with cybercrime, general economic conditions and the effectiveness of governmental responses thereto. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

CONTACT:William Lance
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP
(570) 253-8505
www.waynebank.com


ti?nf=ODMyNzQ1MyM0NDA5NjY3IzIwMTkwNzk=
Norwood-Financial-Corp-.png
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment