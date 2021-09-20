Causeway Capital Management Trust Buys Genpact, UniCredit SpA, Las Vegas Sands Corp, Sells Danone SA, Aflac Inc, Leidos Holdings Inc

New Purchases: G, UCG, LVS,

Investment company Causeway Capital Management Trust Current Portfolio ) buys Genpact, UniCredit SpA, Las Vegas Sands Corp, Samsung Electronics Co, sells Danone SA, Aflac Inc, Leidos Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Causeway Capital Management Trust. As of 2021Q2, Causeway Capital Management Trust owns 29 stocks with a total value of $6 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Causeway Concentrated Equity Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/causeway+concentrated+equity+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 129 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.73% Sanofi SA (SAN) - 2,829 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 2,557 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.21% Ashland Global Holdings Inc (ASH) - 3,050 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.33% Roche Holding AG (ROG) - 705 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.81%

Causeway Capital Management Trust initiated holding in Genpact Ltd. The purchase prices were between $42.82 and $48.39, with an estimated average price of $45.21. The stock is now traded at around $49.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.49%. The holding were 5,548 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Causeway Capital Management Trust initiated holding in UniCredit SpA. The purchase prices were between $8.06 and $10.86, with an estimated average price of $9.63. The stock is now traded at around $10.694000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.83%. The holding were 13,468 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Causeway Capital Management Trust initiated holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.18 and $63.61, with an estimated average price of $57.85. The stock is now traded at around $38.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.8%. The holding were 2,982 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Causeway Capital Management Trust added to a holding in Samsung Electronics Co Ltd by 27.71%. The purchase prices were between $78500 and $86000, with an estimated average price of $81789.1. The stock is now traded at around $77200.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 3,429 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Causeway Capital Management Trust sold out a holding in Danone SA. The sale prices were between $55.98 and $60.53, with an estimated average price of $58.75.

Causeway Capital Management Trust sold out a holding in Aflac Inc. The sale prices were between $51.18 and $57.48, with an estimated average price of $54.46.

Causeway Capital Management Trust sold out a holding in Leidos Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $96.28 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $102.48.