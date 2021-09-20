Causeway Capital Management Trust Buys Genpact, UniCredit SpA, Las Vegas Sands Corp, Sells Danone SA, Aflac Inc, Leidos Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: G, UCG, LVS,
- Added Positions: 005930, FISV, 4502, ESNT, BKNG,
- Reduced Positions: ORCL, WRK, SAP, CABK, EXC, GOOG, SABR, ROG, ASH, NOVN, CS,
- Sold Out: BN, AFL, LDOS,
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 129 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.73%
- Sanofi SA (SAN) - 2,829 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio.
- Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 2,557 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.21%
- Ashland Global Holdings Inc (ASH) - 3,050 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.33%
- Roche Holding AG (ROG) - 705 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.81%
Causeway Capital Management Trust initiated holding in Genpact Ltd. The purchase prices were between $42.82 and $48.39, with an estimated average price of $45.21. The stock is now traded at around $49.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.49%. The holding were 5,548 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: UniCredit SpA (UCG)
Causeway Capital Management Trust initiated holding in UniCredit SpA. The purchase prices were between $8.06 and $10.86, with an estimated average price of $9.63. The stock is now traded at around $10.694000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.83%. The holding were 13,468 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)
Causeway Capital Management Trust initiated holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.18 and $63.61, with an estimated average price of $57.85. The stock is now traded at around $38.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.8%. The holding were 2,982 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930)
Causeway Capital Management Trust added to a holding in Samsung Electronics Co Ltd by 27.71%. The purchase prices were between $78500 and $86000, with an estimated average price of $81789.1. The stock is now traded at around $77200.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 3,429 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Danone SA (BN)
Causeway Capital Management Trust sold out a holding in Danone SA. The sale prices were between $55.98 and $60.53, with an estimated average price of $58.75.Sold Out: Aflac Inc (AFL)
Causeway Capital Management Trust sold out a holding in Aflac Inc. The sale prices were between $51.18 and $57.48, with an estimated average price of $54.46.Sold Out: Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS)
Causeway Capital Management Trust sold out a holding in Leidos Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $96.28 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $102.48.
