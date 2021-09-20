Industrial Nanotech CEO/CTO Stuart Burchill Announces Upcoming Shareholder Event

PR Newswire

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial Nanotech Inc, a company that specializes in nanotechnology innovation and product development, today announced that the Company will be holding a video stream shareholder event in November 2021 to announce new product lines, new divisions and brands, and the Company's plans and timeline for moving to a senior exchange.

Industrial Nanotech Inc's CEO/CTO, Stuart Burchill, provides the following information, "As we complete the requirements to meet the new SEC 15c2-11 regulations by the September 28, 2021 deadline, we are also planning our strategies to launch new and very innovative products and brands, continuing the process of enhancing shareholder value by moving to more senior stock exchanges with more in-depth reporting requirements, and increasing our global presence by adding manufacturing and distribution facilities in Europe and Asia."

Mr. Burchill continues, "This event will be available be video feed to our existing shareholders and the general public and there will be a live Q&A session with both myself and other key members of our team at the end of the presentation."

During the last week of October 2021 the Company will announce the date and time of this November 2021 event.

About Industrial Nanotech, Inc.

Industrial Nanotech Inc. is a global nanoscience solutions and research leader. The Company develops and commercializes new and innovative applications for nanotechnology by participating with world-leading scientists and laboratories.

See www.industrial-nanotech.com for more information.

Safe Harbor Statement

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release includes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, the ability to meet customer demand, the ability to manage growth, acquisitions of technology, equipment, or human resources, the effect of economic and business conditions, and the ability to attract and retain skilled personnel. The Company is not obligated to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

