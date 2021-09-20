Collaborative Investment Series Trust Buys Kahoot AS, Raccoon Holdings Inc, Pets at Home Group PLC, Sells Amplifon SpA, Publicis Groupe SA, Dustin Group AB

- New Purchases: KHOTF, 3031, PAHGF,
- Added Positions: MONOF, ASOMF, ADYYF, OCDGF, ZRSEF, TPLKF, ADEVF,
- Reduced Positions: AMFPF, ERFSF, NDCVF, ADTTF, LSRCF, AKBLF, TBIIF, WOSGF, BOYJF, DITHF, SLGRF, LTTHF, ZLDSF,
- Sold Out: PGPEF, DUSXF, IRRHF, THKLF, SOTDF, IQEPF, RKUNY, UCBJF,
These are the top 5 holdings of Mercator International Opportunity Fund
- Future PLC (FRNWF) - 40,150 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio.
- Zur Rose Group AG (ZRSEF) - 3,000 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.00%
- Ocado Group PLC (OCDGF) - 40,100 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.22%
- Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC (AML) - 40,000 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio.
- ASOS PLC (ASOMF) - 15,075 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.63%
Collaborative Investment Series Trust initiated holding in Kahoot AS. The purchase prices were between $6.7 and $12, with an estimated average price of $8.73. The stock is now traded at around $6.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Raccoon Holdings Inc (3031)
Collaborative Investment Series Trust initiated holding in Raccoon Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $2260 and $3230, with an estimated average price of $2803.62. The stock is now traded at around $1561.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 26,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Pets at Home Group PLC (PAHGF)
Collaborative Investment Series Trust initiated holding in Pets at Home Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $5.25 and $6.13, with an estimated average price of $5.69. The stock is now traded at around $6.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: MonotaRO Co Ltd (MONOF)
Collaborative Investment Series Trust added to a holding in MonotaRO Co Ltd by 87.72%. The purchase prices were between $24.02 and $24.02, with an estimated average price of $24.02. The stock is now traded at around $23.143578. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 32,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ASOS PLC (ASOMF)
Collaborative Investment Series Trust added to a holding in ASOS PLC by 49.63%. The purchase prices were between $65.95 and $78, with an estimated average price of $77.06. The stock is now traded at around $65.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 15,075 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Adyen NV (ADYYF)
Collaborative Investment Series Trust added to a holding in Adyen NV by 82.93%. The purchase prices were between $2019.92 and $2571, with an estimated average price of $2329.49. The stock is now traded at around $3158.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Ocado Group PLC (OCDGF)
Collaborative Investment Series Trust added to a holding in Ocado Group PLC by 33.22%. The purchase prices were between $26.21 and $31.18, with an estimated average price of $28.3. The stock is now traded at around $22.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 40,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PVA TePla AG (TPLKF)
Collaborative Investment Series Trust added to a holding in PVA TePla AG by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $26.1 and $30.75, with an estimated average price of $28.24. The stock is now traded at around $38.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Adevinta ASA (ADEVF)
Collaborative Investment Series Trust added to a holding in Adevinta ASA by 24.72%. The purchase prices were between $15.8 and $20.23, with an estimated average price of $16.29. The stock is now traded at around $20.231700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 20,181 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Publicis Groupe SA (PGPEF)
Collaborative Investment Series Trust sold out a holding in Publicis Groupe SA. The sale prices were between $60.81 and $69.6, with an estimated average price of $65.55.Sold Out: Dustin Group AB (DUSXF)
Collaborative Investment Series Trust sold out a holding in Dustin Group AB. The sale prices were between $8.78 and $12.23, with an estimated average price of $11.18.Sold Out: Interroll Holding Ltd (IRRHF)
Collaborative Investment Series Trust sold out a holding in Interroll Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $2980 and $2980, with an estimated average price of $2980.Sold Out: THK Co Ltd (THKLF)
Collaborative Investment Series Trust sold out a holding in THK Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $32.9, with an estimated average price of $27.38.Sold Out: Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (SOTDF)
Collaborative Investment Series Trust sold out a holding in Stroeer SE & Co KGaA. The sale prices were between $93.77 and $93.77, with an estimated average price of $93.77.Sold Out: IQE PLC (IQEPF)
Collaborative Investment Series Trust sold out a holding in IQE PLC. The sale prices were between $0.51 and $0.95, with an estimated average price of $0.72.Reduced: Amplifon SpA (AMFPF)
Collaborative Investment Series Trust reduced to a holding in Amplifon SpA by 80%. The sale prices were between $38.8 and $49.79, with an estimated average price of $41.95. The stock is now traded at around $49.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.09%. Collaborative Investment Series Trust still held 5,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Eurofins Scientific SE (ERFSF)
Collaborative Investment Series Trust reduced to a holding in Eurofins Scientific SE by 42.86%. The sale prices were between $93.95 and $117.26, with an estimated average price of $103.16. The stock is now traded at around $144.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.8%. Collaborative Investment Series Trust still held 4,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Nordic Semiconductor ASA (NDCVF)
Collaborative Investment Series Trust reduced to a holding in Nordic Semiconductor ASA by 40.11%. The sale prices were between $17.65 and $29.1, with an estimated average price of $24.28. The stock is now traded at around $31.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.75%. Collaborative Investment Series Trust still held 22,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Advantest Corp (ADTTF)
Collaborative Investment Series Trust reduced to a holding in Advantest Corp by 37.5%. The sale prices were between $49.32 and $96.96, with an estimated average price of $85.79. The stock is now traded at around $85.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.74%. Collaborative Investment Series Trust still held 5,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Lasertec Corp (LSRCF)
Collaborative Investment Series Trust reduced to a holding in Lasertec Corp by 50%. The sale prices were between $95 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $154.42. The stock is now traded at around $258.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.74%. Collaborative Investment Series Trust still held 2,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Alk-Abello A/S (AKBLF)
Collaborative Investment Series Trust reduced to a holding in Alk-Abello A/S by 30%. The sale prices were between $382 and $440, with an estimated average price of $401.22. The stock is now traded at around $487.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.64%. Collaborative Investment Series Trust still held 1,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.
