Collaborative Investment Series Trust Buys Kahoot AS, Raccoon Holdings Inc, Pets at Home Group PLC, Sells Amplifon SpA, Publicis Groupe SA, Dustin Group AB

insider
Sep 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Collaborative Investment Series Trust (Current Portfolio) buys Kahoot AS, Raccoon Holdings Inc, Pets at Home Group PLC, MonotaRO Co, ASOS PLC, sells Amplifon SpA, Publicis Groupe SA, Dustin Group AB, Interroll Holding, THK Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Collaborative Investment Series Trust. As of 2021Q2, Collaborative Investment Series Trust owns 60 stocks with a total value of $37 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Mercator International Opportunity Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mercator+international+opportunity+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Mercator International Opportunity Fund
  1. Future PLC (FRNWF) - 40,150 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio.
  2. Zur Rose Group AG (ZRSEF) - 3,000 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.00%
  3. Ocado Group PLC (OCDGF) - 40,100 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.22%
  4. Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC (AML) - 40,000 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio.
  5. ASOS PLC (ASOMF) - 15,075 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.63%
New Purchase: Kahoot AS (KHOTF)

Collaborative Investment Series Trust initiated holding in Kahoot AS. The purchase prices were between $6.7 and $12, with an estimated average price of $8.73. The stock is now traded at around $6.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Raccoon Holdings Inc (3031)

Collaborative Investment Series Trust initiated holding in Raccoon Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $2260 and $3230, with an estimated average price of $2803.62. The stock is now traded at around $1561.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 26,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Pets at Home Group PLC (PAHGF)

Collaborative Investment Series Trust initiated holding in Pets at Home Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $5.25 and $6.13, with an estimated average price of $5.69. The stock is now traded at around $6.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: MonotaRO Co Ltd (MONOF)

Collaborative Investment Series Trust added to a holding in MonotaRO Co Ltd by 87.72%. The purchase prices were between $24.02 and $24.02, with an estimated average price of $24.02. The stock is now traded at around $23.143578. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 32,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ASOS PLC (ASOMF)

Collaborative Investment Series Trust added to a holding in ASOS PLC by 49.63%. The purchase prices were between $65.95 and $78, with an estimated average price of $77.06. The stock is now traded at around $65.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 15,075 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Adyen NV (ADYYF)

Collaborative Investment Series Trust added to a holding in Adyen NV by 82.93%. The purchase prices were between $2019.92 and $2571, with an estimated average price of $2329.49. The stock is now traded at around $3158.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Ocado Group PLC (OCDGF)

Collaborative Investment Series Trust added to a holding in Ocado Group PLC by 33.22%. The purchase prices were between $26.21 and $31.18, with an estimated average price of $28.3. The stock is now traded at around $22.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 40,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PVA TePla AG (TPLKF)

Collaborative Investment Series Trust added to a holding in PVA TePla AG by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $26.1 and $30.75, with an estimated average price of $28.24. The stock is now traded at around $38.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Adevinta ASA (ADEVF)

Collaborative Investment Series Trust added to a holding in Adevinta ASA by 24.72%. The purchase prices were between $15.8 and $20.23, with an estimated average price of $16.29. The stock is now traded at around $20.231700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 20,181 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Publicis Groupe SA (PGPEF)

Collaborative Investment Series Trust sold out a holding in Publicis Groupe SA. The sale prices were between $60.81 and $69.6, with an estimated average price of $65.55.

Sold Out: Dustin Group AB (DUSXF)

Collaborative Investment Series Trust sold out a holding in Dustin Group AB. The sale prices were between $8.78 and $12.23, with an estimated average price of $11.18.

Sold Out: Interroll Holding Ltd (IRRHF)

Collaborative Investment Series Trust sold out a holding in Interroll Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $2980 and $2980, with an estimated average price of $2980.

Sold Out: THK Co Ltd (THKLF)

Collaborative Investment Series Trust sold out a holding in THK Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $32.9, with an estimated average price of $27.38.

Sold Out: Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (SOTDF)

Collaborative Investment Series Trust sold out a holding in Stroeer SE & Co KGaA. The sale prices were between $93.77 and $93.77, with an estimated average price of $93.77.

Sold Out: IQE PLC (IQEPF)

Collaborative Investment Series Trust sold out a holding in IQE PLC. The sale prices were between $0.51 and $0.95, with an estimated average price of $0.72.

Reduced: Amplifon SpA (AMFPF)

Collaborative Investment Series Trust reduced to a holding in Amplifon SpA by 80%. The sale prices were between $38.8 and $49.79, with an estimated average price of $41.95. The stock is now traded at around $49.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.09%. Collaborative Investment Series Trust still held 5,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Eurofins Scientific SE (ERFSF)

Collaborative Investment Series Trust reduced to a holding in Eurofins Scientific SE by 42.86%. The sale prices were between $93.95 and $117.26, with an estimated average price of $103.16. The stock is now traded at around $144.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.8%. Collaborative Investment Series Trust still held 4,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Nordic Semiconductor ASA (NDCVF)

Collaborative Investment Series Trust reduced to a holding in Nordic Semiconductor ASA by 40.11%. The sale prices were between $17.65 and $29.1, with an estimated average price of $24.28. The stock is now traded at around $31.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.75%. Collaborative Investment Series Trust still held 22,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Advantest Corp (ADTTF)

Collaborative Investment Series Trust reduced to a holding in Advantest Corp by 37.5%. The sale prices were between $49.32 and $96.96, with an estimated average price of $85.79. The stock is now traded at around $85.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.74%. Collaborative Investment Series Trust still held 5,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Lasertec Corp (LSRCF)

Collaborative Investment Series Trust reduced to a holding in Lasertec Corp by 50%. The sale prices were between $95 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $154.42. The stock is now traded at around $258.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.74%. Collaborative Investment Series Trust still held 2,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Alk-Abello A/S (AKBLF)

Collaborative Investment Series Trust reduced to a holding in Alk-Abello A/S by 30%. The sale prices were between $382 and $440, with an estimated average price of $401.22. The stock is now traded at around $487.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.64%. Collaborative Investment Series Trust still held 1,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.



