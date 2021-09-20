Camino Adopts Environmental and Social Governance Reporting Initiative with Digbee Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / Camino Corp. ( TSXV:COR, Financial)(OTC PINK:CAMZF)(WKN:A116E1) ("Camino" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of its Environmental and Social Governance (ESG) disclosure submission with Digbee Ltd. (Digbee). Digbee, a United Kingdom based company, is a new mining-focused expert network and ESG disclosure platform with a goal to provide improved disclosure and better access to capital markets for mining companies involved with strong ESG practices. Digbee has been endorsed by leading financial firms who support the Digbee ESG initiative such as Blackrock, BMO, and Dundee Corporation.

"Taking a leadership role in developing a strong ESG strategy is important to advance our current portfolio of copper assets, and to support our corporate development efforts to build a larger and successful copper business. We view having a strong ESG strategy as a competitive advantage, and personally, a rewarding aspect of our business," said Jay Chmelauskas, Camino President & CEO. "Copper is the enabling metal for sustainable electrified businesses and renewable energy. Thus, when copper mining is implemented with state-of-art practices, it forms a key part of our sustainable economy."

Figure 1. Financial Groups Partnered with Digbee's Platform

Jamie Strauss, Digbee CEO, commented, "There are 100's of billions of dollars of investment capital looking for sustainable investments. It is becoming very apparent that commodities like copper and other critical metals are part of a necessary supply chain to transition the world from fossil fuels. Part of Digbee's goal is to connect capital markets to best in practice metals miners through a credible means to track real ESG. We are pleased to have Camino become an early adopter with Digbee."

Camino is part of a select group of mining companies participating in this inaugural reporting cycle. The platform enables mining companies to evaluate positive initiatives and provides a standardized framework on which to build and improve ESG practices. Camino is committed to its continued efforts to be a leader in ESG implementation for mining explorers and to establish a transparent reporting framework.

Digbee's reporting framework is aligned with global standards, including the Equator Principles, which provide a framework for financial institutions to assess environmental and social risks in projects. Digbee's ESG framework currently maps to the following Global Standards:

Figure 2. Digbee ESG Framework maps to global standards

About Digbee Ltd.

Digbee has partnered with leaders in the ESG world to develop a right-sized, future-looking and industry endorsed set of frameworks for all stages of mining companies to assess and disclose their ESG metrics while ensuring best practice. This impact-based approach has recognised over 25 initiatives and reporting frameworks, is practical and addresses real risk. The questionnaire is accompanied with clear rationale and guidance. Submitted annually, through a Board Approval process, Digbee ESG allows comparison to peers, helps management and the Board to integrate ESG within the company strategy while improving risk management, and will become the benchmark for engagement with capital providers and other stakeholders.

About Camino Minerals Corporation

Camino is a discovery and development stage copper exploration company. The Company is focused on advancing its high-grade Los Chapitos copper project located in Peru towards potential resource delineation and new discoveries. In addition, the company has commenced field studies at its copper and silver Plata Dorada project. Camino has also recently acquired the Maria Cecilia copper porphyry project. The Company seeks to acquire a portfolio of advanced copper assets that have the potential to deliver copper into an electrifying copper intensive global economy. For more information, please refer to Camino's website at www.caminocorp.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Jay Chmelauskas"

President and CEO

For further information, please contact:

Camino Investor Relations

[email protected]

Tel: (604) 493-2058

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements: Certain disclosures in this release constitute forward-looking information. In making the forward-looking disclosures in this release, the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Forward-looking information in the release includes the prospectivity of future exploration work on the Los Chapitos projects the ability to complete the necessary permit requirements for drilling, or that actual results of exploration and engineering activities are consistent with management's expectations. Although the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking information in this release is subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking information. Such risk factors include, among others, that actual results of the Company's exploration activities will be different than those expected by management, that the Company will be unable to obtain or will experience delays in obtaining any required approvals and the state of equity and commodity markets. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Camino Minerals Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/664684/Camino-Adopts-Environmental-and-Social-Governance-Reporting-Initiative-with-Digbee-Ltd



