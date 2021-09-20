Krispy Kreme to Be Added to Russell 2000® Index

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (the “Company” or “Krispy Kreme”) (NASDAQ: DNUT) today announced that it will be added to the Russell 2000® Index on September 20, 2021. This is part of planned third quarter IPO additions to the Russell US Indexes.

“Krispy Kreme’s inclusion in the Russell 2000® is a meaningful milestone following the successful completion of our IPO in July and is a reflection of our ongoing growth,” said Mike Tattersfield, CEO of Krispy Kreme. “We continue to deliver on the strength of the Krispy Kreme brand and our omnichannel strategy around the world, and this is another testament to that fact.”

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. The Russell 2000® Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the U.S. equity market. The index is a subset of the Russell 3000® Index and represents approximately 10 percent of the total market capitalization of that index. Approximately $9 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s U.S. indexes, which are part of FTSE+Russell%2C+a+leading+global+index+provider.

For more information on the FTSE Russell 2000 Index IPO additions, please visit the IPO+additions section of FTSE Russell website.

