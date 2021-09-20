Logo
MAA to Present at the Bank of America Securities 2021 Virtual Global Real Estate Conference

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

GERMANTOWN, Tenn., Sept. 20, 2021

GERMANTOWN, Tenn., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc., or MAA (NYSE: MAA), today announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, H. Eric Bolton, Jr., will participate in a round table presentation at the Bank of America Securities 2021 Virtual Global Real Estate Conference. The presentation will take place on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at approximately 9:45 a.m. Eastern Time.

maa_logo.jpg

A live webcast of the company's presentation is accessible through the "For Investors" page of MAA's website at www.maac.com, and through the following link:

https://bofa.veracast.com/webcasts/bofa/globalrealestate2021/id1619g7.cfm

The webcast replay will be accessible within 24 hours after the conclusion of the live event through December 22, 2021.

About MAA
MAA is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) and member of the S&P 500. MAA owns or has ownership interest in apartment communities throughout the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the U.S. focused on delivering strong, full-cycle investment performance. For further details, please refer to the "For Investors" page at www.maac.com or contact Investor Relations at [email protected].

favicon.png?sn=CL12972&sd=2021-09-20 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maa-to-present-at-the-bank-of-america-securities-2021-virtual-global-real-estate-conference-301380834.html

SOURCE MAA

