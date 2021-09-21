Nutanix and Citrix® Team to Power Future of Work

.NEXT Conference--The future of work is hybrid. Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, and Citrix Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTXS) are joining forces to help their customers deliver it. The two companies are announcing a strategic partnership through which they will provide secure, on-demand, and elastic access to apps, desktops, and data from any device, in any location, at any scale through Nutanix hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) and hybrid multicloud deployments of Citrix+DaaS+and+Virtual+Apps+and+Desktops+services.

“Organizations continue to look for IT solutions to support the agility, flexibility and reliability required for a hybrid workforce,” said Tarkan Maner, Chief Commercial Officer at Nutanix. “Together, Nutanix and Citrix can deliver remote work solutions which can be deployed across private and public clouds, combining the simplicity of the Nutanix Cloud Platform, powered by the industry-leading HCI software, with Citrix+Virtual+Apps+and+Desktops%26trade%3B services, to empower workers, wherever they happen to be.”

The partners have a successful track record of doing so, jointly powering remote work environments for thousands of customers, including large enterprises such as Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, large public institutions such as Arizona State University, and across vertical industries including healthcare, financial services and more.

Under the planned partnership:

Nutanix will become a Citrix preferred choice for HCI hybrid and multicloud deployments. The Nutanix+Cloud+Platform delivers an ideal IT environment to support Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops services in a hybrid multicloud environment. Customers will be able to take advantage of Nutanix industry leading HCI一whether on-premises or in the public cloud一delivering simplicity, cost advantages, and a unified management plane enabling workload portability across clouds.

Through tighter collaboration, Nutanix and Citrix can provide fully comprehensive desktop-as-a-service (DaaS) options for customersthat enable them to procure, deploy, and manage their Citrix environments running on the Nutanix Cloud Platform, delivered with original equipment manufacturer (OEM), global system integrator (GSI), service provider (SP) and public cloud providers in an efficient, cost-effective way and accelerate their adoption of hybrid multicloud solutions.

The companies will also work together on go-to-market programs and enablement, product roadmaps and customer support.

“Companies around the world are quickly moving toward a hybrid workforce,” said Hector Lima, Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer, Citrix. “In strengthening our partnership, Citrix and Nutanix can deliver the right building blocks for customers to make the transition successfully and reap the benefits it can provide in attracting and retaining talent, scaling operations, and creating competitive advantage.”

About Citrix

Citrix (NASDAQ: CTXS) builds the secure, unified digital workspace technology that helps organizations unlock human potential and deliver a consistent workspace experience wherever work needs to get done. With Citrix, users get a seamless work experience and IT has a unified platform to secure, manage, and monitor diverse technologies in complex cloud environments.

About Nutanix

Nutanix is a global leader in cloud software and a pioneer in hyperconverged infrastructure solutions, making clouds invisible, freeing customers to focus on their business outcomes. Organizations around the world use Nutanix software to leverage a single platform to manage any app at any location for their hybrid multicloud environments. Learn more at www.nutanix.com or follow us on social media @nutanix.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210921005229/en/