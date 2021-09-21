Logo
Nutanix and Citrix® Team to Power Future of Work

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

.NEXT Conference--The future of work is hybrid. Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, and Citrix Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTXS) are joining forces to help their customers deliver it. The two companies are announcing a strategic partnership through which they will provide secure, on-demand, and elastic access to apps, desktops, and data from any device, in any location, at any scale through Nutanix hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) and hybrid multicloud deployments of Citrix+DaaS+and+Virtual+Apps+and+Desktops+services.

“Organizations continue to look for IT solutions to support the agility, flexibility and reliability required for a hybrid workforce,” said Tarkan Maner, Chief Commercial Officer at Nutanix. “Together, Nutanix and Citrix can deliver remote work solutions which can be deployed across private and public clouds, combining the simplicity of the Nutanix Cloud Platform, powered by the industry-leading HCI software, with Citrix+Virtual+Apps+and+Desktops%26trade%3B services, to empower workers, wherever they happen to be.”

The partners have a successful track record of doing so, jointly powering remote work environments for thousands of customers, including large enterprises such as Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, large public institutions such as Arizona State University, and across vertical industries including healthcare, financial services and more.

Under the planned partnership:

  • Nutanix will become a Citrix preferred choice for HCI hybrid and multicloud deployments. The Nutanix+Cloud+Platform delivers an ideal IT environment to support Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops services in a hybrid multicloud environment. Customers will be able to take advantage of Nutanix industry leading HCI一whether on-premises or in the public cloud一delivering simplicity, cost advantages, and a unified management plane enabling workload portability across clouds.
  • Citrix will become the preferred enterprise end user computing solution on the Nutanix Cloud Platform. Delivered as part of Citrix+Workspace%26trade%3B, Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops enables organizations to serve up personalized access to the systems, information and tools their employees need in one, unified experience and dynamically apply security policies based on a user’s behavior and environment so they can work when, where and how they want with the confidence that their applications, information and devices are safe. The solution is the market-leading virtual desktop infrastructure broker for thousands of Nutanix customers including the largest global enterprises, and customers will be able to take advantage of it to create a unified digital workspace platform that delivers application and data security, IT efficiency, and productivity across all vertical and use cases.

Through tighter collaboration, Nutanix and Citrix can provide fully comprehensive desktop-as-a-service (DaaS) options for customersthat enable them to procure, deploy, and manage their Citrix environments running on the Nutanix Cloud Platform, delivered with original equipment manufacturer (OEM), global system integrator (GSI), service provider (SP) and public cloud providers in an efficient, cost-effective way and accelerate their adoption of hybrid multicloud solutions.

The companies will also work together on go-to-market programs and enablement, product roadmaps and customer support.

“Companies around the world are quickly moving toward a hybrid workforce,” said Hector Lima, Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer, Citrix. “In strengthening our partnership, Citrix and Nutanix can deliver the right building blocks for customers to make the transition successfully and reap the benefits it can provide in attracting and retaining talent, scaling operations, and creating competitive advantage.”

About Citrix

Citrix (NASDAQ: CTXS) builds the secure, unified digital workspace technology that helps organizations unlock human potential and deliver a consistent workspace experience wherever work needs to get done. With Citrix, users get a seamless work experience and IT has a unified platform to secure, manage, and monitor diverse technologies in complex cloud environments.

About Nutanix

Nutanix is a global leader in cloud software and a pioneer in hyperconverged infrastructure solutions, making clouds invisible, freeing customers to focus on their business outcomes. Organizations around the world use Nutanix software to leverage a single platform to manage any app at any location for their hybrid multicloud environments. Learn more at www.nutanix.com or follow us on social media @nutanix.

© 2021 Nutanix, Inc. All rights reserved. Nutanix, the Nutanix logo, and all Nutanix product and service names mentioned herein are registered trademarks or trademarks of Nutanix, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other brand names mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and may be the trademarks of their respective holder(s). This release may contain links to external websites that are not part of Nutanix.com. Nutanix does not control these sites and disclaims all responsibility for the content or accuracy of any external site. Our decision to link to an external site should not be considered an endorsement of any content on such a site. Certain information contained in this press release may relate to or be based on studies, publications, surveys and other data obtained from third-party sources and our own internal estimates and research. While we believe these third-party studies, publications, surveys and other data are reliable as of the date of this press release, they have not independently verified, and we make no representation as to the adequacy, fairness, accuracy, or completeness of any information obtained from third-party sources.

This release may contain express and implied forward-looking statements, which are not historical facts and are instead based on our current expectations, estimates and beliefs. The accuracy of such statements involves risks and uncertainties and depends upon future events, including those that may be beyond our control, and actual results may differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by such statements. Any forward-looking statements included herein speak only as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update or otherwise revise any of such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210921005229r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210921005229/en/

