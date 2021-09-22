Ulta Beauty Announces MUSE 100, Honoring Black Voices in Beauty

Ulta Beauty, the nation’s largest beauty retailer, today announced the MUSE 100, a celebration of 100 inspiring Black voices in beauty, each of whom will be awarded with a MUSE 100 grant to further their impact. Representing the next chapter of itsMUSE platform to Magnify, Uplift, Support and Empower Black voices in beauty, the MUSE 100 is another tangible way the leading retailer is actively working to champion diversity, equity, and inclusion.
“We understand our responsibility to inspire positive change and drive greater diversity, equity and inclusion in our industry,” said Dave Kimbell, CEO, Ulta Beauty. “The MUSE 100 champions those who have succeeded in making so much beauty possible, those who represent the future and those who have inspiring stories that deserve to be shared and supported. We are proud to honor and uplift these 100 Muses and hope others find inspiration in learning their stories while celebrating with us.”
The MUSE 100 recognizes a variety of merits including vision, leadership, and the ability to stimulate change, uphold values and champion inclusivity. Spanning beauty brand founders, makeup artists, activists, authors and more, each honoree’s accomplishments were reviewed and selected by the Ulta Beauty DE&I Counsel with input from a panel of industry leaders: Ulta Beauty’s diversity, equity and inclusion advisor Tracee Ellis Ross, Cosmopolitan’s beauty director Julee Wilson, entrepreneur and co-founder of Melanin Haircare Whitney White and celebrity stylist Mecca James Williams.
Each honoree will be awarded with a MUSE 100 grant of $10,000 to accelerate their continued impact and influence, totaling a commitment that exceeds $1 million from Ulta Beauty. These funds are in addition to the $25 million DE&I commitments made by the company in February+of+this+year.
“I’m excited and consistently encouraged by Ulta Beauty’s continued commitments,” said Tracee Ellis Ross, DE&I advisor at Ulta Beauty, CEO and founder of PATTERN Beauty. “The MUSE 100 demonstrates a significant evolution of Ulta Beauty’s mission to uplift Black voices. By shining a light on these inspiring changemakers, we empower Black communities and continue the important work of fostering foundational change.”
In addition to being featured on the Ulta+Beauty+MUSE+100+website, honoree stories will be shared on Ulta Beauty’s social channels and further amplified via the company’s media partnerships to celebrate individual ventures and inspire others. Following is a closer look at the MUSE 100:
Makeup Magicians: Those making the world more beautiful – artists and innovators in makeup
- Dev+Doee Makeup artist and chief creative officer of We Are Fluide
- Raisa+Flowers Makeup artist and model
- Jaleesa+Jaikaran Makeup artist and content creator
- Renee+Loiz Celebrity makeup artist
- Kay-Lani+Martinez Beauty content creator
- Darius+McKiver Makeup artist and content creator
- Kenneth+Senegal Makeup artist and storyteller
- Uzo+Ukaeje Director of global artistry for NARS
- Michela+Wariebi Makeup artist and educator
- Alana+Wright Makeup artist, work featured on Emmy-nominated television shows
Hair Raisers: Stylists and influencers changing the hair game one lock, braid, twist at a time
- Yene+Damtew Celebrity hairstylist and salon owner
- Vernon+Francois Celebrity hairstylist and educator
- Tiffini+Gatlin CEO and founder of Latched and Hooked Beauty
- Rochelle+Graham-Campbell Content creator, CEO and founder of Alikay Naturals
- Felicia+Leatherwood Celebrity natural hairstylist and beauty speaker
- Michelle+O%26rsquo%3BConnor Global artistic director and hair stylist
- Jewellianna+Palencia Haircare guru
- Lacy+Redway Celebrity and fashion hairstylist
- Pekela+Riley Celebrity hairstylist, salon owner and educator
- Myleik+Teele CEO and founder of curlBOX
Style Setters: Icons and trend setters in the fashion space
- Nana+Agyemang CEO and founder of EveryStylishGirl
- Kahlana+Barfield+Brown Fashion and beauty editor
- Kellie+Brown Content creator and founder of And I Get Dressed
- Brandice+Daniel Founder and CEO of Harlem Fashion Row
- Naomi+Elizee Market editor at Vogue
- Gabi+Gregg Style influencer and body positivity activist
- Antoine+Gregory Fashion consultant and founder of Black Fashion Fair
- Hannah+Harris Digital marketer and creator of Brown Girl Hands
- Rajni+Jacques Global head of fashion and beauty at Snap Inc
- Kia+Marie Stylist and content creator
Well Makers: Leaders and founders celebrating the beauty of wellness and mental health
- Tai+Beauchamp, Malaika+Jones+%26amp%3B+Nia+Jones Founders of BROWN GIRL Jane
- Aeshia+DeVore+Branch Founder of Pretty Girls Sweat
- Ivirlei+Brookes Actress, coach and, founder of Mavenelle
- Dr.+Jessica+Clemons Board-certified psychiatrist
- Alexandra+Elle Author, certified breathwork coach and writer
- Denise+Francis Motivational speaker, founder of The Self Love Organization INC
- Camesha+Jones Founder of Sista Afya Community Mental Wellness
- Dr.+Caroline+Robinson Board-certified medical and cosmetic dermatologist
- Millana+Snow Entrepreneur and health and wellness coach
- Trinity+Mouzon+Wofford CEO and co-founder of Golde
Story Shifters: Those telling the stories of Black beauty
- Deanii+Scottie+Beam Media personality and model
- Sesali+Bowen Writer and body positivity activist
- Keah+Brown Author, writer and disability activist
- Rachel+Cargle Author, speaker and activist
- Marjon+Carlos Journalist, author and public speaker
- Matthew+A+Cherry Film director, writer and producer
- Michaela+Angela+Davis Writer, activist and cultural commentator
- Akilah+Hughes Writer, comedian, YouTube personality
- Jari+Jones Actress, mode45l & LBGTQ activist
- Jasmine+Mans Poet and artist
Culture Creators: Influencers, makers and content curators driving culture today and tomorrow
- Luvvie+Ajayi Jones Author, speaker and podcast host
- Brooke+Devard+Ozaydinli Podcast host and content creator
- Alexis+Feacher Content creator
- Joshua+Kissi Photographer, director & founder of TONL and Street Etiquette
- Devin+Norelle Nonbinary model, advocate and writer
- Reyna+Noriega Author, artist and educator
- Laurise+McMillian Content strategy editor at Refinery29
- Lola+Ogunnaike Entertainment journalist
- Candace+Reels Founder of the Female Collective
- Karleen+Roy Founder of The Vanity Group
Luminous Leaders: Changemakers and entrepreneurs leading and lighting the way
- Sandrine+Charles Co-founder of Black in Fashion Council
- Sharon+Chuter Founder and CEO of UOMA Beauty and Pull Up for Change
- Erica+Douglas Cosmetic chemist and founding partner of mSEED group
- Char+Ellesse Founder of Girls Will Be Boys
- Bethann+Hardison Fashion model and advocate
- Aurora+James Creative director, activist and founder of Brother Vellies
- Candace+Marie Social media consultant and founder of Black in Corporate
- Shirley+Raines Founder of nonprofit Beauty2TheStreetz
- Nayamka+Roberts-Smith Esthetician, LABeautyologist
- Chrissy+Rutherford & Danielle+Prescod Brand consultants and founders of 2BG Consulting
Executive Excellency: The bosses of beauty, movers and shakers making an impact in the industry
- Susan+Akkad SVP of local & cultural innovation at The Estee Lauder Companies
- Kendra+Bracken-Ferguson Founder of BrainTrust
- Tiffani+Carter VP Marketing at Thrive Causemetics
- Erica+Culpepper General manager at L’Oreal
- Esi+Eggleston+Bracey EVP and COO of Beauty and Personal Care at Unilever
- Ernest+James Founder of Noire Mgmt and SVP of special projects at Digital Brand Architects
- Dana+Oliver Senior director of content and communications at StyleSeat
- Aja+Robinson Global sales director of Fenty
- Tomi+Talabi Senior communications at Pinterest and founder of The Black Beauty Club
- Tristan+Walker Founder and CEO of Bevel and Walker & Company Brands
Fearless Founders: Those changing the face of beauty and taking shelves by storm
- Keenan+Beasley Founder and CEO of Sunday ll Sunday
- Bea+Dixon Founder and CEO of The HoneyPotCo
- Shontay+Lundy Founder of Black Girl Sunscreen
- Diarrha+N%27Diaye-Mbaye Founder and CEO of Ami Cole
- Jamika+Martin Founder of ROSEN Skincare
- KJ+Miller+%26amp%3B+Amanda+Johnson Co-founders of Mented Cosmetics
- Yve+Car+Momperousse+%26amp%3B+Stephane+Baptiste Founders of Kreyol Essence
- Ron+Robinson Founder and CEO of Beauty Stat Cosmetics
- Monique+Rodriguez Founder and CEO of Mielle Organics
- Janell+Stephens Founder and CEO of Camille Rose
The Next Gen Muses: Emerging young Black leaders shaking up our world
- Zandra+Cunningham Entrepreneur and founder of Zandra Beauty
- Marley+Dias Author, activist and founder of #1000BlackGirlBooks
- Anya+Dillard Activist and founder of Next Gen Come Up
- Sage+Dolan-Sandrino Artist, public speaker and activist
- Jalaiah+Harmon Dancer, choreographer & TikTok sensation
- Ziggy+Mack-Johnson Stylist and designer, content creator
- Maya+Penn Environmental activist, animator, and founder of Maya’s Ideas
- Andrea+Reed Hair content creator
- Haile+Thomas International speaker, author, youth health activist
- Youma+Wague Founder of natural hair brand Youma’s Beauty
About Ulta Beauty
At Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA), the possibilities are beautiful. Ulta Beauty is the largest U.S. beauty retailer and the premier beauty destination for cosmetics, fragrance, skin care products, hair care products and salon services. In 1990, the Company reinvented the beauty retail experience by offering a new way to shop for beauty – bringing together all things beauty, all in one place. Today, Ulta Beauty operates more than 1,250 retail stores across 50 states and also distributes its products through its website, which includes a collection of tips, tutorials, and social content. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com.
Ulta Beauty was recently added to the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, which tracks the financial performance of public companies committed to supporting gender equality through policy development, representation and transparency. More information about Ulta Beauty’s corporate responsibility efforts can be found at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Finvestor%2Fesg
