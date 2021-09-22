Ulta Beauty Announces MUSE 100, Honoring Black Voices in Beauty

Ulta Beauty, the nation’s largest beauty retailer, today announced the MUSE 100, a celebration of 100 inspiring Black voices in beauty, each of whom will be awarded with a MUSE 100 grant to further their impact. Representing the next chapter of itsMUSE platform to Magnify, Uplift, Support and Empower Black voices in beauty, the MUSE 100 is another tangible way the leading retailer is actively working to champion diversity, equity, and inclusion.

“We understand our responsibility to inspire positive change and drive greater diversity, equity and inclusion in our industry,” said Dave Kimbell, CEO, Ulta Beauty. “The MUSE 100 champions those who have succeeded in making so much beauty possible, those who represent the future and those who have inspiring stories that deserve to be shared and supported. We are proud to honor and uplift these 100 Muses and hope others find inspiration in learning their stories while celebrating with us.”

The MUSE 100 recognizes a variety of merits including vision, leadership, and the ability to stimulate change, uphold values and champion inclusivity. Spanning beauty brand founders, makeup artists, activists, authors and more, each honoree’s accomplishments were reviewed and selected by the Ulta Beauty DE&I Counsel with input from a panel of industry leaders: Ulta Beauty’s diversity, equity and inclusion advisor Tracee Ellis Ross, Cosmopolitan’s beauty director Julee Wilson, entrepreneur and co-founder of Melanin Haircare Whitney White and celebrity stylist Mecca James Williams.

Each honoree will be awarded with a MUSE 100 grant of $10,000 to accelerate their continued impact and influence, totaling a commitment that exceeds $1 million from Ulta Beauty. These funds are in addition to the $25 million DE&I commitments made by the company in February+of+this+year.

“I’m excited and consistently encouraged by Ulta Beauty’s continued commitments,” said Tracee Ellis Ross, DE&I advisor at Ulta Beauty, CEO and founder of PATTERN Beauty. “The MUSE 100 demonstrates a significant evolution of Ulta Beauty’s mission to uplift Black voices. By shining a light on these inspiring changemakers, we empower Black communities and continue the important work of fostering foundational change.”

In addition to being featured on the Ulta+Beauty+MUSE+100+website, honoree stories will be shared on Ulta Beauty’s social channels and further amplified via the company’s media partnerships to celebrate individual ventures and inspire others. Following is a closer look at the MUSE 100:

Makeup Magicians: Those making the world more beautiful – artists and innovators in makeup

Dev+Doee Makeup artist and chief creative officer of We Are Fluide

Raisa+Flowers Makeup artist and model

Jaleesa+Jaikaran Makeup artist and content creator

Renee+Loiz Celebrity makeup artist

Kay-Lani+Martinez Beauty content creator

Darius+McKiver Makeup artist and content creator

Kenneth+Senegal Makeup artist and storyteller

Uzo+Ukaeje Director of global artistry for NARS

Michela+Wariebi Makeup artist and educator

Alana+Wright Makeup artist, work featured on Emmy-nominated television shows

Hair Raisers: Stylists and influencers changing the hair game one lock, braid, twist at a time

Yene+Damtew Celebrity hairstylist and salon owner

Vernon+Francois Celebrity hairstylist and educator

Tiffini+Gatlin CEO and founder of Latched and Hooked Beauty

Rochelle+Graham-Campbell Content creator, CEO and founder of Alikay Naturals

Felicia+Leatherwood Celebrity natural hairstylist and beauty speaker

Michelle+O%26rsquo%3BConnor Global artistic director and hair stylist

Jewellianna+Palencia Haircare guru

Lacy+Redway Celebrity and fashion hairstylist

Pekela+Riley Celebrity hairstylist, salon owner and educator

Myleik+Teele CEO and founder of curlBOX

Style Setters: Icons and trend setters in the fashion space

Nana+Agyemang CEO and founder of EveryStylishGirl

Kahlana+Barfield+Brown Fashion and beauty editor

Kellie+Brown Content creator and founder of And I Get Dressed

Brandice+Daniel Founder and CEO of Harlem Fashion Row

Naomi+Elizee Market editor at Vogue

Gabi+Gregg Style influencer and body positivity activist

Antoine+Gregory Fashion consultant and founder of Black Fashion Fair

Hannah+Harris Digital marketer and creator of Brown Girl Hands

Rajni+Jacques Global head of fashion and beauty at Snap Inc

Kia+Marie Stylist and content creator

Well Makers: Leaders and founders celebrating the beauty of wellness and mental health

Tai+Beauchamp, Malaika+Jones+%26amp%3B+Nia+Jones Founders of BROWN GIRL Jane

Aeshia+DeVore+Branch Founder of Pretty Girls Sweat

Ivirlei+Brookes Actress, coach and, founder of Mavenelle

Dr.+Jessica+Clemons Board-certified psychiatrist

Alexandra+Elle Author, certified breathwork coach and writer

Denise+Francis Motivational speaker, founder of The Self Love Organization INC

Camesha+Jones Founder of Sista Afya Community Mental Wellness

Dr.+Caroline+Robinson Board-certified medical and cosmetic dermatologist

Millana+Snow Entrepreneur and health and wellness coach

Trinity+Mouzon+Wofford CEO and co-founder of Golde

Story Shifters: Those telling the stories of Black beauty

Deanii+Scottie+Beam Media personality and model

Sesali+Bowen Writer and body positivity activist

Keah+Brown Author, writer and disability activist

Rachel+Cargle Author, speaker and activist

Marjon+Carlos Journalist, author and public speaker

Matthew+A+Cherry Film director, writer and producer

Michaela+Angela+Davis Writer, activist and cultural commentator

Akilah+Hughes Writer, comedian, YouTube personality

Jari+Jones Actress, mode45l & LBGTQ activist

Jasmine+Mans Poet and artist

Culture Creators: Influencers, makers and content curators driving culture today and tomorrow

Luvvie+Ajayi Jones Author, speaker and podcast host

Brooke+Devard+Ozaydinli Podcast host and content creator

Alexis+Feacher Content creator

Joshua+Kissi Photographer, director & founder of TONL and Street Etiquette

Devin+Norelle Nonbinary model, advocate and writer

Reyna+Noriega Author, artist and educator

Laurise+McMillian Content strategy editor at Refinery29

Lola+Ogunnaike Entertainment journalist

Candace+Reels Founder of the Female Collective

Karleen+Roy Founder of The Vanity Group

Luminous Leaders: Changemakers and entrepreneurs leading and lighting the way

Sandrine+Charles Co-founder of Black in Fashion Council

Sharon+Chuter Founder and CEO of UOMA Beauty and Pull Up for Change

Erica+Douglas Cosmetic chemist and founding partner of mSEED group

Char+Ellesse Founder of Girls Will Be Boys

Bethann+Hardison Fashion model and advocate

Aurora+James Creative director, activist and founder of Brother Vellies

Candace+Marie Social media consultant and founder of Black in Corporate

Shirley+Raines Founder of nonprofit Beauty2TheStreetz

Nayamka+Roberts-Smith Esthetician, LABeautyologist

Chrissy+Rutherford & Danielle+Prescod Brand consultants and founders of 2BG Consulting

Executive Excellency: The bosses of beauty, movers and shakers making an impact in the industry

Susan+Akkad SVP of local & cultural innovation at The Estee Lauder Companies

Kendra+Bracken-Ferguson Founder of BrainTrust

Tiffani+Carter VP Marketing at Thrive Causemetics

Erica+Culpepper General manager at L’Oreal

Esi+Eggleston+Bracey EVP and COO of Beauty and Personal Care at Unilever

Ernest+James Founder of Noire Mgmt and SVP of special projects at Digital Brand Architects

Dana+Oliver Senior director of content and communications at StyleSeat

Aja+Robinson Global sales director of Fenty

Tomi+Talabi Senior communications at Pinterest and founder of The Black Beauty Club

Tristan+Walker Founder and CEO of Bevel and Walker & Company Brands

Fearless Founders: Those changing the face of beauty and taking shelves by storm

Keenan+Beasley Founder and CEO of Sunday ll Sunday

Bea+Dixon Founder and CEO of The HoneyPotCo

Shontay+Lundy Founder of Black Girl Sunscreen

Diarrha+N%27Diaye-Mbaye Founder and CEO of Ami Cole

Jamika+Martin Founder of ROSEN Skincare

KJ+Miller+%26amp%3B+Amanda+Johnson Co-founders of Mented Cosmetics

Yve+Car+Momperousse+%26amp%3B+Stephane+Baptiste Founders of Kreyol Essence

Ron+Robinson Founder and CEO of Beauty Stat Cosmetics

Monique+Rodriguez Founder and CEO of Mielle Organics

Janell+Stephens Founder and CEO of Camille Rose

The Next Gen Muses: Emerging young Black leaders shaking up our world

Zandra+Cunningham Entrepreneur and founder of Zandra Beauty

Marley+Dias Author, activist and founder of #1000BlackGirlBooks

Anya+Dillard Activist and founder of Next Gen Come Up

Sage+Dolan-Sandrino Artist, public speaker and activist

Jalaiah+Harmon Dancer, choreographer & TikTok sensation

Ziggy+Mack-Johnson Stylist and designer, content creator

Maya+Penn Environmental activist, animator, and founder of Maya’s Ideas

Andrea+Reed Hair content creator

Haile+Thomas International speaker, author, youth health activist

Youma+Wague Founder of natural hair brand Youma’s Beauty

