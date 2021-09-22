Logo
Franklin Debuts New 5G Broadband Device in the United States with C Spire

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franklin Wireless Corp. ( FKWL), a market leader in broadband data communications, today announced that it is launching a new sub-6 5G mobile hotspot in conjunction with C Spire, a diversified telecommunications and technology services company. All necessary certifications and approvals have been granted. Products will be available for use on C Spire’s state-of-the-art 5G network beginning next month at competitive prices.

“We are thrilled to launch our first sub-6 5G next-generation device in the United States with our long-time business partner C Spire. Franklin and C Spire have a rich history of continuously bringing industry-leading solutions to market that dates back more than 15 years. This launch is the result of this long and valued relationship between our companies and our mutual commitment to innovation. By leveraging C Spire’s reliable, world-class wireless infrastructure, our device enables C Spire customers to achieve an exponential increase in bandwidth, improve reliability and add additional security at a competitive price point,” said OC Kim, president of Franklin Wireless.

Franklin’s new mobile hotspot features dual connectivity, 4G LTE and the latest sub-6 5G mobile Broadband service combined with the advanced Wi-Fi6 local networking and USB tethering. Wi-Fi6 doubles the Wi-Fi bandwidth and allows multiple users to work, play, game, and enjoy 8K videos simultaneously without the delays of buffering. In addition, 2.4GHz/5Ghz dual Wi-Fi bands adds flexibility of dual connectivity and a separate guest network with added security. The new mobile hotspot is one of the smallest, lightest, and sleekest designs on the market.

Additional features include a color display, enhanced security, support for up to 20 simultaneous WiFi users, high-capacity battery (4000mAh) for extended battery life, intelligent smart charging for optimal battery and device performance, USB-C fast charging, and support for multiple sub-6 5G bands, including extended coverage bands n66, and n71. The enhanced user interface through the color display also allows users to easily control the device without logging into the web user interface.

“Teaming with Franklin Wireless to support its offering of next generation mobile hotspot devices provides our network customers with the opportunity to elevate the performance of their local networks and further leverage the benefits of our 5G infrastructure. Like C Spire, the team at Franklin is focused on innovation and optimizing network performance. We believe Franklin’s next generation devices will be of tremendous benefit to C Spire customers,” said C Spire CEO Hu Meena.

About Franklin

Franklin Wireless Corp. (FKWL) is a leader in innovative hardware and software products that support smart tracking and the Internet of Things (IoT), as well as intelligent wireless broadband solutions including mobile hotspots, routers and modems. For more information, please visit www.franklinwireless.com.

About C Spire

C Spire is a diversified telecommunications and technology services company that provides world-class, customer-inspired wireless communications, 1 Gigabit consumer Internet access as well as a full suite of dedicated Internet, wireless, IP Voice, data, cloud and managed services for businesses. This news release and other announcements are available at www.cspire.com/news. For more information about C Spire, visit www.cspire.com or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/cspire or Twitter at www.twitter.com/cspire.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Contact

Franklin Wireless Corp.
+1 858 623 0000
[email protected]

