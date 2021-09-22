Therapeutic Solutions International Discovers and Files Patent on Novel Cellular Therapy Combination for Augmentation of Lung Repair in COVID-19 Model

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Therapeutic Solutions International Discovers and Files Patent on Novel Cellular Therapy Combination for Augmentation of Lung Repair in COVID-19 Model

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

Exogenous T Regulatory Cells Demonstrated to Augment Activity of JadiCell Universal Donor Stem Cells Cleared for FDA Phase III Trials in COVID-19

PR Newswire

ELK CITY, Idaho, Sept. 22, 2021

ELK CITY, Idaho, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc., (OTC Markets: TSOI), announced today novel data and filing of a patent demonstrating synergistic suppression of lung injury and acceleration of lung regeneration by combining T regulatory cells and JadiCells.

In a series of experiments synergistic suppression of lung damage was observed in the endotoxin and Poly (IC) models when umbilical cord blood T regulatory cells were co-administered with JadiCells. Furthermore, blockade of GITR, a member of the TNF receptor superfamily, resulted in suppression of synergy, suggesting a molecular mechanism of this interaction.

"I believe science does not stop and cannot be stopped. Therefore, as a Company, we are always seeking new ways of enhancing efficacy of our therapies, as well as elucidating molecular mechanisms causing our therapies to work," said Dr. James Veltmeyer, Chief Medical Officer of the Company. "The current discovery provides for novel means of suppressing lung damage, as well as preventing long term-scarring which is a major issue in certain COVID-19 patients."

Lung damage after COVID-19 is believed to be caused by deposition of scar tissue in the functional areas of the lung, which has been quantified to cause dysfunctional breathing for as long as 9 months after infection1. JadiCells, as well as QuadraMune®, a commercially available nutraceutical developed by the Company have been shown to reduce lung scarring in other experiments.

"As the COVID-19 pandemic continues its merciless progression, it is becoming more and more important to create second and third generation approaches," said Famela Ramos, Vice President of Business Development. "Today's findings open the door not only towards new approaches but also towards alternative means of manipulating JadiCells using the newly discovered importance of the GITR pathway."

"We are currently continuing experiments to try to identify other molecular switches which can be used to not only enhance JadiCell activity but also activity of numerous other types of stem cells," said Timothy Dixon, President and CEO of the Company and co-inventor of patent. "As we are preparing to initiate the recently cleared FDA Phase III trial on COVID-19 patients, we wish to know as many details as possible about our cells in order to capture as much value as possible from the planned clinical trial."

About Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc.
Therapeutic Solutions International is focused on immune modulation for the treatment of several specific diseases. The Company's corporate website is www.therapeuticsolutionsint.com, and our public forum is https://board.therapeuticsolutionsint.com/

1 Study confirms longer-term lung damage after COVID-19 (newswise.com)

[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LA15364&sd=2021-09-22 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/therapeutic-solutions-international-discovers-and-files-patent-on-novel-cellular-therapy-combination-for-augmentation-of-lung-repair-in-covid-19-model-301382566.html

SOURCE Therapeutic Solutions International

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA15364&Transmission_Id=202109220900PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA15364&DateId=20210922
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment