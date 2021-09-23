Logo
GreenLight Biosciences opens RNA production facility for the next generation of agricultural products

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Sept. 22, 2021

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenLight Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company focused on RNA research, design, and manufacturing for human, animal, and plant health, announced the opening of its manufacturing plant in Rochester, New York, Bloomberg reports.

The 17,000-square-foot facility will manufacture enzymes and RNA for a variety of agricultural applications, including the protection of honeybees.

While the fast rollout of mRNA vaccines helped change the course of the pandemic, RNA also has numerous potential applications in plant and animal health.

To date, however, the cost and scale of RNA production has constrained the development of its use in agriculture.

"GreenLight has developed a new way to produce commercial quantities of RNA at low cost for multiple applications," says chief operating officer Carole Cobb. "GreenLight's research know-how and production process allows us to address some of the challenges that formerly hindered RNA's application in agriculture."

Sustainable alternatives to chemical-based pesticides are needed to protect biodiversity, including beneficial insects and pollinators. GreenLight's agricultural solutions are designed to protect biodiversity through their specificity in targeting pests like the Varroa destructor mite, which contributes to the collapse of beehives, and the Colorado potato beetle, which destroys potato plants.

"Rochester has a proud history of being on the cutting edge of technological innovation, and GreenLight Biosciences continues that legacy," said Rep. Joe Morelle (D–N.Y.). "This new production facility will be critical to advancing RNA applications and strengthening our agricultural economy. I am excited to welcome GreenLight Biosciences into Eastman Business Park and look forward to their continued growth and success."

Located within the 1,200-acre Eastman Business Park, the Rochester manufacturing facility has an installed capacity at 500 kg per year, with ready expansion to 1,000 kg. The site and utility infrastructure supports a further expansion of RNA production up to 100 metric tons per year.

About GreenLight Biosciences, Inc.
Founded in 2008, GreenLight has raised approximately $235 million to date and is rapidly expanding to new market opportunities in human health, animal health, and plant health. GreenLight harnesses the power of biology to develop RNA-based solutions for some of humanity's greatest challenges in human health through mRNA vaccines and therapeutics and in food production through RNA crop-protection products. The company's breakthrough cell-free RNA manufacturing platform, which is protected by numerous patents, allows for cost-effective and scalable production of RNA. For more information, visit https://www.greenlightbiosciences.com/

In August 2021, GreenLight Biosciences announced plans to become publicly listed through a business combination with Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq:ENVI).

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, with respect to the proposed transaction between GreenLight Biosciences, Inc. ("GreenLight") and Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. ("ENVI"). These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result" and similar expressions. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to the risk that the transaction may not be completed in a timely manner or at all, which may adversely affect the price of ENVI's securities and the effect of the announcement or pendency of the transaction on GreenLight's business relationships, operating results, and business generally. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and ENVI and GreenLight assume no obligation and do not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:
Thomas Crampton
SVP & Head of Corporate Affairs
GreenLight Biosciences
[email protected]
+44 7826 995794
+1-914-202-2762

favicon.png?sn=DC15974&sd=2021-09-23 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greenlight-biosciences-opens-rna-production-facility-for-the-next-generation-of-agricultural-products-301383973.html

SOURCE GreenLight Biosciences

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DC15974&Transmission_Id=202109230853PR_NEWS_USPR_____DC15974&DateId=20210923
