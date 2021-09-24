HIRE Technologies Named One of Canada's Top Growing Companies by The Globe and Mail

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2021 / HIRE Technologies Inc. ( TSXV:HIRE, Financial) ("HIRE" or the "Company"), a company focused on modernizing and digitizing human resources solutions, is pleased to announce it placed No. 39 (of 448) on the 2021 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies.

Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. HIRE earned its spot with three-year growth of 1,595%.

"We are pleased and honoured to have received this recognition from The Globe and Mail, which reflects our strong revenue growth and the hard work of the HIRE team over the past three years," said Simon Dealy, CEO of HIRE. "The human resource sector is ever evolving and will continue to be shaped by social, economical, political, environmental and demographic trends. We are excited to be at the forefront of investing in staffing, executive search and SaaS brands where we can create significant long-term value for our shareholders."

HIRE owns and operates a network of staffing, executive search and SaaS technology solutions firms. HIRE has a large recurring revenue base and creates value through scale and reach.

Launched in 2019, the Canada's Top Growing Companies editorial ranking aims to celebrate entrepreneurial achievement in Canada by identifying and amplifying the success of growth-minded, independent businesses in Canada. It is a voluntary program; companies had to complete an in-depth application process in order to qualify. In total, 448 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking.

The full list of 2021 winners, and accompanying editorial coverage is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine--out now--and online.

"As we look toward the future, Canada's Top Growing Companies offer both inspiration and practical insights for other firms facing similar challenges," says James Cowan, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "The entrepreneurs behind these companies are smart, tenacious and unwavering in their commitment to their goals."

"Any business leader seeking inspiration should look no further than the 448 businesses on this year's Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies," says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. "Their growth helps to make Canada a better place, and we are proud to bring their stories to our readers."

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.4 million readers every week in print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2 million readers in print and digital every issue. The Globe and Mail's investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

About HIRE Technologies Inc.

HIRE is investing in and shaping the future of human resource management with a technology-first focus, by consolidating and modernizing the staffing marketplace. The Company owns and operates staffing firms as well as platform technology that it uses to help those firms become more technologically advanced. The Company is a disciplined capital allocator due to its technology DNA and extensive experience in building and growing staffing companies of all types. HIRE has a large recurring revenue base and helps clients manage change in the workplace in order to achieve success. For more information, visit www.hire.company.

