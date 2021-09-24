Logo
Rightscorp, Inc. Advances OTC Markets Compliance Process

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Sep 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

Rightscorp moving forward to obtain full current pink status

CARSON CITY, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2021 / Rightscorp, Inc. (A Nevada Corporation) (OTC PINK:RIHT); is pleased to announce confirmation from OTC Markets that it has provided adequate information to be classified as a "limited information" filer on OTC Markets. Furthermore, our upgraded status change facilitated the removal of certain warning notices related to its shares. We voluntary filed a form 15 in March of 2018, an effort to reduce legal and accounting fees. This put the company in a position to more efficiently reestablish reporting requirements when we see it as a timely and value enhancing option. Therefore, Rightscorp preserved its treasury by avoiding highly dilutive fundraising during the past 3.5 years.

Furthermore, the unforeseen impacts of Covid-19 further prompted the Form 15 filing as we endured unanticipated delays since February, 2020, with our litigation services model. Had our client(s) pending cases gone to trial as originally scheduled, we could have anticipated further delivery on additional litigation services contracts. However, we expect that litigation will resume in the next few months coupled with our ability to resume contract negotiations. Additionally, our notice-settlement model will immediately be re-visited.

We are essentially coming out of hibernation starting with our change in status with OTC Markets, ongoing contract negotiations, and ultimately achieving our goal of becoming a fully SEC reporting company with audited financial statements (OTCBB).

About

Rightscorp (OTC PINK:RIHT) monetizes copyrighted Intellectual Property (IP). The Company's patent pending digital loss prevention technology focuses on the infringement of digital content such as music, movies, software, and games and ensures that owners and creators are rightfully paid for their IP. Rightscorp implements existing laws to solve copyright infringements by collecting payments from illegal file sharing activities via notifications sent through Internet Service Providers (ISPs). The Company's technology identifies copyright infringers, who are offered a reasonable settlement option when compared to the legal liability defined in the Digital Millennium Copyrights Act (DMCA). Based on the fact that 24% of all internet traffic is used to distribute copyrighted content without permission, Rightscorp is pursuing an estimated $2.3 billion opportunity and has monetized major media titles through relationships with industry leaders.

Safe Harbor Statement

This shareholder update contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results described within the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of the shareholder update, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this shareholder update.

CONTACT:
Markus Rainak
805-319-8919
[email protected]

SOURCE: Rightscorp, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/665386/Rightscorp-Inc-Advances-OTC-Markets-Compliance-Process

img.ashx?id=665386

