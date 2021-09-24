Luvu Brands to Announce Fiscal 2021 Q4 and Full Year Financial Results

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2021 / Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCQB:LUVU) will release results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2021 on Tuesday, September 28, 2021.

Management will host a conference call at 11:00 a.m. EDT (10:00 a.m. CDT; 8:00 a.m. PDT) on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 to review the results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2021. To listen and participate in the call, please register on this weblink https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2527/43038. After the formal presentation, there will be a Q&A session. Shareholders and other interested parties may ask questions through either the weblink or by calling 888-506-0062 (international 973-528-0011), entry code 751094. The replay of the call will remain available on the Company's investor relations website, www.luvubrands.com, until November 19, 2021.

About Luvu Brands

Luvu Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of consumer lifestyle brands through the Company's websites, online mass merchants and specialty retail stores worldwide. Brands include: Liberator®, a brand category of iconic products for enhancing sexual performance; Avana®, inclined bed therapy products, assistive in relieving medical conditions associated with acid reflux, surgery recovery and chronic pain; and Jaxx®, a diverse range of casual fashion daybeds, sofas and beanbags made from polyurethane foam and repurposed polyurethane foam trim. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the Company occupies a 140,000 square foot vertically-integrated manufacturing facility and employs over 200 people. The Company's brand sites include: www.liberator.com, www.jaxxliving.com, www.avanacomfort.com plus other global e-commerce sites. For more information about Luvu Brands, please visit www.luvubrands.com.

Company Contact:

Luvu Brands, Inc.

Ronald Scott

Chief Financial Officer

770-246-6426

[email protected]

SOURCE: Luvu Brands, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/665499/Luvu-Brands-to-Announce-Fiscal-2021-Q4-and-Full-Year-Financial-Results



