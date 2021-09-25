Atlantic Broadband Employees Plant Trees in Seven States in Support of the Environment and Its Local Communities

More than 250 Atlantic Broadband employees, family members and school partners volunteered their time on Saturday morning to plant trees at 19 locations in seven states where Atlantic Broadband provides internet, TV & phone services.

Inspired by the theme "Planting Roots in Our Communities,” Atlantic Broadband employees planted five- to seven-gallon trees at elementary, middle and high schools in New Hampshire, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, South Carolina and Florida (see+list+here). The tree planting activities further the company’s commitment to the environment, while helping to beautify local communities with all of the environmental benefits trees provide.

“We are committed to supporting and giving back to our communities, while also being responsible environmental stewards,” said Frank van der Post, President of Atlantic Broadband. “This initiative, which would not have been possible without the commitment and enthusiasm of our employees here in the U.S. and our colleagues in Canada, is one step among many initiatives now underway in our company to build up our communities and support our environmental goals.”

Atlantic Broadband partnered with the Arbor+Day+Foundation, the largest global non-profit membership organization dedicated to planting trees, which sourced the trees. Following the tree plantings, the Foundation will help participating schools incorporate care for the environment into their classroom experience through its “Tree+Campus+K-12” initiative. Each school will form a campus team made up of staff, students and community members, which will develop an education plan and conduct activities that connect students through hands-on experiences inside and outside the classroom. Schools that wish to earn certification from the Arbor Day Foundation will also hold Arbor Day observances next spring as part of the initiative.

The tree planting events took place today both in the U.S. where the company does business as Atlantic Broadband, and in Canada, where its parent company and business units operate as Cogeco. The tree planting events were part of the company’s first “1Cogeco Community Involvement Day,” an annual day on which employees across the entire company unite to support their local communities. In total, more than 700 participants across the U.S. and Canada planted trees in 44 communities in support of the company’s environmental goals.

The company has set+science-based+emissions+reduction+targets to limit the impacts of climate change. This commitment includes emissions from direct operations through fleet electrification and a commitment to reduce emissions from employee commuting. It also includes investments in renewable energy and energy efficiency projects across the company’s fiber-broadband network.

ABOUT ATLANTIC BROADBAND

Atlantic Broadband, a subsidiary of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA), is the eighth-largest cable operator in the United States. The company provides its residential and business customers with Internet, TV and Phone services in 12 states: Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Maine, Maryland, New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.

ABOUT COGECO INC.

Cogeco Inc. is a holding corporation that operates in the communications and media sectors. Its Cogeco Communications Inc. subsidiary provides residential and business customers with Internet, video and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks, operating in Québec and Ontario, Canada, under the Cogeco Connexion name, and in the United States under the Atlantic Broadband brand in 12 states. Its Cogeco Media subsidiary owns and operates 23 radio stations with complementary radio formats and extensive coverage serving a wide range of audiences mainly across the province of Québec, as well as Cogeco News, a news agency. Cogeco’s subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CGO). The subordinate voting shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. also are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CCA).

ABOUT THE ARBOR DAY FOUNDATION

Founded in 1972 — the centennial of the first Arbor Day observance — the Arbor Day Foundation is the largest 501(c)(3) nonprofit membership organization dedicated to planting trees. More than 1 million members, supporters, and valued partners have helped the Foundation plant more than 350 million trees in neighborhoods, communities, cities, and forests throughout the world to ensure a greener and healthier future for everyone.

