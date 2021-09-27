Ambow Education Awarded Another U.S. Patent

PR Newswire

BEIJING, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. ("Ambow" or the "Company") (NYSE American: AMBO), a leading cross-border career educational and technology service provider, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has granted the Company an International Patent for "Method and Device for Adaptively Controlling Multimedia Blackboard, Medium and Electronic Apparatus" (Patent Number: US011017565B1).

This innovative process creates a three-dimensional model of a target space, utilizes an adaptive algorithm to capture the spread of students in a classroom based on the model, then shifts the multimedia blackboard automatically to enable optimal viewing for each student, reducing their class fatigue and contributing to improved teaching effectiveness and learning efficiency accordingly.

Dr. Jin Huang, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ambow, commented, "Being awarded another U.S. patent is a powerful testament to our new technology's leadership worldwide. It also illustrates the significant progress we have made in international intellectual property protection and the layout of our patent portfolios. For years, Ambow has focused on technology research and innovation, resulting in an increasing number of high-quality patents, including multiple Chinese invention patents and utility patents in 2021. Our new patented technologies will be applied to product development and upgrades, driving technology development and innovation across related industries. Supported by our massive user base and big data capabilities, we believe these new patented technologies will further empower our To-B and To-C businesses going forward."

About Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. is a leading cross-border career educational and technology service provider, offering high-quality, individualized services and products. With its extensive network of regional service hubs complemented by a dynamic proprietary learning platform and distributors, Ambow provides its services and products to students in China and United States of America.

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Ambow's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Ambow may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies, expansion plans, the expected growth of the content and application delivery services market, the Company's expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with its customers, and the general economic and business conditions in the regions where the Company provides its solutions and services. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Ambow undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries please contact:

Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

Tel: +86 10-6206-8000

The Piacente Group | Investor Relations

Tel: +1 212-481-2050 or +86 10-6508-0677

Email: [email protected]

