Gartner Announces Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo™ 2021, Americas, Virtual

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Gartner Announces Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo™ 2021, Americas, Virtual

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT):

What: Gartner+IT+Symposium%2FXpo%26trade%3B+2021

When:October 18-21, 2021

Where:Virtual

Members of the media can register for the conference by contacting [email protected].

Details: Gartner+IT+Symposium%2FXpo%26trade%3B+2021 is the world's most important gathering of CIOs and IT executives. Attendees will virtually join Gartner experts, visionary thinkers and innovative solution providers to reimagine their approach to leadership, technology and business strategy.

Over the course of four days, attendees will learn about the most critical trends impacting IT, how to accelerate digital business and how to use innovative technologies to achieve business continuity.

Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo™ Theme: Reach Beyond

CIOs and their organizations are used to dealing with disruption. But the events of 2020 pushed their resourcefulness to heights they had never anticipated. Now it’s time to take that ingenuity and dare to go further. Expand their spheres of influence in the organization. Stretch the limits of creativity. Explore next-generation, visionary technologies and digital innovations. With IT in the spotlight, CIOs and senior technology executives have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to Reach Beyond and make the bold moves they never thought possible before.

The Gartner Opening Keynote, “Where Next: Technology Leadership in a World Disrupted,” will cover how CIOs and IT executives must completely rethink the roles of people, data and technology when creating value. The full agenda will help attendees stay ahead of the latest trends including how to enhance customer engagement, generate new revenue and enable the future of work.

The Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo™ Signature Series covers the most-anticipated insights and findings to get attendees ready for the year ahead. This year’s Signature Series include:

  • NEW: Future of Work Reinvented
  • NEW: Roadmap to Renewal: Gartner's 2022 Board of Directors Survey
  • Top Strategic Technology Trends for 2022
  • 2022 CIO and Technology Executive Agenda — How to Master Business Composability
  • Gartner's Top Strategic Predictions for 2022 and Beyond: Leveraging What We Have Learned
  • CEO Concerns 2021-2022: Implications and Actions for CIOs

IT Xpo

IT+Xpo is the solution showcase teeming with leading providers of IT solutions aimed at driving business imperatives. It will highlight the next steps in technology through live demonstrations, virtual meetings with exhibitors, and fast-paced presentations on key technology directions.

For complete conference and registration details, please visit Gartner+IT+Symposium%2FXpo%26trade%3B+2021. Members of the media can register for the conference by contacting [email protected].

Follow news and updates from the conference on social media via %40Gartner_SYM and using+%23GartnerSYM.

About the Gartner Information Technology Practice

The Gartner IT practice provides CIOs and IT leaders with the insights and tools to drive the organization through digital transformation to lead business growth. Additional information is available at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gartner.com%2Fen%2Finformation-technology. Follow news and updates from the Gartner IT practice on Twitter and LinkedIn using #GartnerIT.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT) is the world’s leading research and advisory company and a member of the S&P 500. We equip business leaders with indispensable insights, advice and tools to achieve their mission-critical priorities today and build the successful organizations of tomorrow.

Our unmatched combination of expert-led, practitioner-sourced and data-driven research steers clients toward the right decisions on the issues that matter most. We are a trusted advisor and an objective resource for more than 14,000 enterprises in more than 100 countries — across all major functions, in every industry and enterprise size.

To learn more about how we help decision makers fuel the future of business, visit gartner.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210927005130r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210927005130/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment