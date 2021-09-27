Forrester Introduces New Forrester Decisions Service For B2C Marketing Executives

PR Newswire

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) introduces Forrester Decisions for B2C Marketing Executives to help leaders center their marketing strategy — and their entire organization — around changing consumer needs. This new service offers bold vision research, curated tools and frameworks, and hands-on guidance to help organizations envision and execute customer-centric strategies that set their business apart and foster increased loyalty across the journey. According to Forrester, customer-obsessed organizations — those that put customers at the center of their leadership, strategy, and operations — grow revenue, profits, and employee engagement and retain customers at more than 2x the rate of other firms.

Forrester Decisions for B2C Marketing Executives is part of a portfolio of 15 research services designed for executives, functional leaders, and their teams across technology, marketing, customer experience (CX), sales, and product management. They empower leaders and their teams to move quickly, de-risk decisions, and save time and money when tackling their most pressing priorities. The priorities for the Forrester Decisions for B2C Marketing Executives service include:

Demonstrating marketing's business value.

Earning brand devotion.

Championing the customer.

Leading a high-performing marketing team.

Modernizing marketing capabilities.

Selecting and optimizing partnerships.

Innovating go-to-market approaches.

"B2C marketing executives are under intense pressure to differentiate their brands and build long-term customer loyalty," said Sharyn Leaver, SVP of research at Forrester. "The pandemic has accelerated this phenomenon, with higher acquisition costs forcing companies to focus on customer retention. According to Forrester's 2021 Global Marketing Survey, 49% of global B2C marketers report that customer experience will be critical to their growth strategy in the next two years, and 28% say that marketing is directly responsible for delivering a good customer experience. Many leaders struggle to operationalize this convergence, however. Forrester Decisions for B2C Marketing Executives will help leaders connect marketing and CX throughout the customer lifecycle by aligning brand, employee, and customer experiences."

Additionally, Forrester Decisions offers a personalized digital experience to help users intuitively navigate and share content. Forrester Decisions includes three core components to help B2C marketing leaders make progress on key priorities and plan for the future:

1. Bold vision research showcasing the latest insights, trends, predictions, and market forecasts to stay ahead of shifting customer and market dynamics. Examples include:

Customer insights: Access to data snapshots that offer simple views of in-depth data on what influences customers to buy.





Access to data snapshots that offer simple views of in-depth data on what influences customers to buy. Forrester's signature research: Forrester's take on the important trends impacting business today. This includes research such as How And Why To Bother With Customer Obsession and The CMO Must Own Marketing Again, which explore how to invest in customer obsession and the renewed urgency for marketing to fuel near-term growth and long-term value with customer-obsessed marketing.

2. Curated tools and frameworks to tackle priorities with strategic models and plug-and-play templates, including:

Strategic models: Each Forrester Decisions service contains a core set of strategic models designed to help leaders take action immediately on their most pressing priorities. For example, The Forrester Flywheel For Customer-Obsessed Marketing highlights how customer-obsessed marketing — marketing that is elevated, evolved, and emboldened — boosts B2C marketers' key priorities to drive long-term business value.





Each Forrester Decisions service contains a core set of strategic models designed to help leaders take action immediately on their most pressing priorities. For example, The Forrester Flywheel For Customer-Obsessed Marketing highlights how customer-obsessed marketing — marketing that is elevated, evolved, and emboldened — boosts B2C marketers' key priorities to drive long-term business value. Certification courses: Within Forrester Decisions, B2C leaders can take the Leading With Customer Obsession and Mastering Customer Experience courses to align their teams around a common vocabulary and align brand and customer experiences at their organizations.

3. Hands-on guidance to apply Forrester research to specific needs:

Guidance sessions: Leaders can work with Forrester experts to apply frameworks, models, and data to specific contexts.





Leaders can work with Forrester experts to apply frameworks, models, and data to specific contexts. Events: Gain access to the latest research, best practices, and changing consumer trends at Forrester's annual events in North America , EMEA, and APAC. These include CX North America , CX EMEA, and CX APAC.

