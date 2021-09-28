Forrester Introduces New Forrester Decisions Services For B2B Sales Leaders

PR Newswire

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) today announced three new Forrester Decisions services for B2B sales leaders to help them build digital, insights-driven sales organizations that drive predictable and profitable revenue growth. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the shift toward digital interactions. As an example, during the pandemic, the number of buyers who found nonhuman interactions valuable increased from 33% to 53%. Also, the total number of buying interactions required to make a purchase increased from 17 in 2019 to 27 in 2021, with 60% of purchases now involving four or more people in the buying process vs. just 47% in 2017. Forrester Decisions offers bold vision research, curated tools and frameworks, and hands-on guidance to empower sales leaders and their teams to engage B2B buyers via their preferred method of interaction and consistently achieve quota rather than rely on the heroics of a small set of individuals to meet company targets.

Forrester offers three services for B2B sales leaders: Forrester Decisions for B2B Sales Executives, Forrester Decisions for Sales Enablement, and Forrester Decisions for Sales Operations. These are part of a portfolio of 15 research services designed for executives, functional leaders, and their teams across technology, marketing, CX, sales, and product management. They empower leaders and their teams to move quickly, de-risk decisions, and save time and money when tackling their most pressing priorities. Some of the key priorities for the Forrester Decisions for B2B sales leaders services include:

Building a sales strategy.

Optimizing the route-to-market configuration.

Designing a sales structure.

Optimizing buyer-aligned sales processes.

Improving value from sales technology.

Preparing new sellers with effective onboarding.

Maximizing sales productivity.

"Digital buying, remote work, and new customer preferences for subscription offerings have permanently altered how B2B buyers evaluate and purchase products and services," said Sharyn Leaver, SVP of research at Forrester. "These shifts mean B2B sales leaders must rethink how they create seamless experiences that deliver value to buyers and customers throughout their lifecycle of engagement with the organization. An insights-driven sales system delivers the customer experience buyers expect and enables the predictable and scalable revenue growth stakeholders want. Together, Forrester's sales services will help sales organizations achieve sustainable growth by aligning teams with practices that drive operational excellence."

Additionally, Forrester Decisions offers a personalized digital experience to help users intuitively navigate and share content. Forrester Decisions includes three core components to help sales leaders make progress on today's priorities and plan for the future:

1. Bold vision research showcasing the latest insights, trends, predictions, and market forecasts to stay ahead of shifting customer and market dynamics. Examples include:

Customer insights: Access to data snapshots that explore consumer and business buyer attitudes, behaviors, and technology adoption.

Access to data snapshots that explore consumer and business buyer attitudes, behaviors, and technology adoption. Forrester's signature research: Forrester's take on the important trends impacting business today. This includes research such as Forrester's 2021 B2B Buying Study Reveals Seismic Shifts That Amplify Long-Term Trends In Buying Behavior, which shows how the COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically altered B2B buying dynamics and why a more intense purchasing process demands more content and interactions — both digital and personal — throughout the buyer's journey.

2. Curated tools and frameworks to tackle priorities with strategic models and plug-and-play templates, including:

Strategic models and templates : Each Forrester Decisions service contains a core set of strategic models and templates designed to help leaders take immediate action on their most pressing priorities. For example, The Forrester Sales Strategy Compass Template provides sales leaders with a structured way to develop and document their company's revenue engine goals, functional strategy, and subfunction strategy.

Each Forrester Decisions service contains a core set of strategic models and templates designed to help leaders take immediate action on their most pressing priorities. For example, The Forrester Sales Strategy Compass Template provides sales leaders with a structured way to develop and document their company's revenue engine goals, functional strategy, and subfunction strategy. Certification courses: Within Forrester Decisions, sales leaders can take courses including Leading With Customer Obsession and Building Winning Business Cases to align their teams and understand how to apply frameworks and tools to accelerate their business.

3. Hands-on guidance to apply Forrester research to specific needs:

Guidance sessions: Leaders can work with Forrester experts to apply frameworks, models, and data to specific contexts.

Leaders can work with Forrester experts to apply frameworks, models, and data to specific contexts. Events: B2B sales leaders can also experience Forrester's full suite of offerings at established annual events in North America , EMEA, and APAC. B2B Summit is the premier event for B2B leaders to gain access to Forrester's latest research, best practices, and actionable advice to drive business results. B2B Summit EMEA is taking place on September 28–29.

