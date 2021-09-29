Logo
China Liberal Receives National Utility Model and Appearance Design Patents for Its All-in-one Teaching Machine AI-Space

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BEIJING, Sept. 29, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: CLEU) ("China Liberal", the "Company", or "we"), a China-based company that provides smart campus solutions and other educational services, today announced that its self-developed all-in-one teaching machine, AI-Space, was granted a utility model patent and an appearance design patent by the China State Intellectual Property Administration ("CNIPA"). The name of the utility model is multimedia integrated device, and the utility model patent certificate was obtained on September 24, 2021 (Patent Number: ZL 2021 2 0084718.9). The appearance design patent certificate was obtained on April 23, 2021 (Patent Number: ZL 2020 3 0730801.X).

Pursuant to the Patent Law of the People's Republic of China, AI-Space was granted a utility model patent due to the novelty, creativity and practicality of its functionality and was granted an appearance design patent due to its unique aesthetic design. AI-Space offers smart classroom, interactive teaching, and intelligent environment as its core functionality, and replaces the real-life teaching environment with a virtual environment that combines video and live teaching. It adopts cloud platform management and other advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence and smart sensors, to achieve resource interoperability and online merge offline ("OMO") teaching.

Ms. Ngai Ngai Lam, Chairwoman and CEO of China Liberal, commented, "In recent years, education informatization has received strong support from the government and various education informatization applications have been developed and promoted to modernize education system. The two national patents showcase the strong research and development capability of the Company and recognition of its all-in-one teaching machine AI-Space. Al-Space provides a good experience for teachers and students in both on-site and remote teaching, and has won praises from schools such as Beijing Foreign Studies University, Beijing Language and Culture University, Straits Institute of Minjiang University and the Party School of Beijing Chaoyang District Committee of the Communist Party of China, all of which have adopted OMO teaching systems built with the Company's AI-Space. In the future, the Company will continue to develop education informatization applications by utilizing its patented technology and in-depth experience in the education industry of more than 20 years to better serve its clients."

About China Liberal Education Holdings Limited

China Liberal, headquartered in Beijing, is an educational services provider in China. It provides a wide range of services, including those under Sino-foreign jointly managed academic programs; overseas study consulting services; technological consulting services for Chinese universities to improve their campus information and data management system and to optimize their teaching, operating and management environment, creating a "smart campus"; and tailored job readiness training to graduating students. For more information, visit the company's website at ir.chinaliberal.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review risk factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and in its other filings with the SEC.

Investor Relations Contact

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited
Email:[email protected]

Ascent Investor Relations LLC
Ms. Tina Xiao
Email:[email protected]
Tel: +1 917 609 0333

favicon.png?sn=CN22819&sd=2021-09-29 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/china-liberal-receives-national-utility-model-and-appearance-design-patents-for-its-all-in-one-teaching-machine-ai-space-301387513.html

SOURCE China Liberal Education Holdings Limited

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN22819&Transmission_Id=202109290900PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN22819&DateId=20210929
