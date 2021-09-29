GlobeX Data Launches SEKUR Ads on NASDAQ Time Square Building Electronic Billboard in New York City

TORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF)(CSE:SWIS) ("GlobeX" or the "Company"), the leader in Swiss hosted secure communications and secure data management, is pleased to announce that, as part of its 2021 and 2022 marketing budget previously announced, it has committed and contracted for a period of two years minimum, in partnership with its media partners FMW Media, for an electronic billboard on the NASDAQ Building at 4 Time Square, and a fixed billboard on 50 th street and Broadway in New York City. The NASDAQ 4 Time Square billboard ad lasts 15 seconds and is being displayed alternatively along with other advertisements 24 hrs a day 7 days a week.

The NASDAQ 4 Time Square electronic billboard Sekur advertising times are as follows:

15-seconds SEKUR commercials only running every 2.5 minutes weekdays, M-F 10 am EST to 4 pm EST. 15-seconds SEKUR commercials running every 2.5 to 5 minutes (depending on times) outside of market hours daily 4 pm EST to next day 10 am EST, split with FMW Media's commercials for New to the Street, in which GlobeX Data and SEKUR are also featured. The Commercials describe the attributes of SEKUR and display both the Sekur.com domain name and the Company's US listed ticker SWISF. The New to the Street show, which also includes the SEKUR Privacy and Security segment, airs every Sunday between 10 AM and 11 AM EST on NEWSMAXTV and during the week on Fox Business and Bloomberg TV channels, and discusses weekly cyber-attacks and how consumers and businesses can protect themselves against these cyber-attacks. It also discusses SEKUR as a more private and safer alternative to BigTech solutions, and discusses various features of SEKUR and how to make the best use of them, educating the public about data privacy and identity protection in the cyberworld. The 15 seconds commercial can be seen live on Webcamtaxi here: SEKUR Live Billboard 4 Time Square NASDAQ Bldg . The ad is placed on the horizontal electronic billboard to the right of the word Nasdaq.

The 15 second commercial can be seen here: SEKUR 15 Seconds Commercial

The second Billboard is a fixed billboard on 50 th Street and Broadway in New York City and is lit up during the night. It shows Sekur prominently with the "Privacy Has Arrived" slogan, along with New to the Street logo, the SEKUR domain URL sekur.com and GlobeX Data's ticker symbol SWISF . It also advertises the New to the Street show on NEWSMAXTV Sundays 10 am to 11 am EST.

The photo is attached here:

Alain Ghiai, CEO of GlobeX Data said: "It is an honor to have our company prominently displayed in New York City's Times Square area, both on the NASDAQ building and at the Time Square fixed billboard on 50 th and Broadway. New York is one of the centers of the world when it comes to business, finance, fashion, and entertainment, and we are very excited to tell our story to everyone in NY and the USA. Having our SEKUR solution displayed 24/7 in one of the most iconic places in the globe is an achievement for all of us at GlobeX Data, and it is a testament of our commitment to our shareholders in our efforts to grow our brand. With the electronic billboard locked in for the next two years, we are able to change the content on a monthly basis, and launch our other solutions, such as SekurMail application launching in Q1 2022. We are grateful to all our shareholders, our customers who are supporting us by subscribing daily to SEKUR, and we will continue to increase our media exposure in the USA as we build our brand."

Sekur , which includes SekurMessenger as part of a bundle of email, messaging and file transfer into one app solutions, includes the Company's latest SekurMail technology, which includes proprietary anti-phishing and privacy feature called SekurSend ®. SekurSend ® lets a user send an email to any other recipient, whether they have Sekur or not, in full privacy and security as the email never leaves Sekur 's encrypted email servers based in Switzerland. The recipient can then click on the notification and reply in the same manner using SekurReply ® , without the recipient having to register for a Sekur account. The sender can also decide to protect any email sent by adding a password to open it, a read-limit and a self-destruct timer as well. Sending an email with the SekurSend ® feature allows the senders and recipients to add limitless size attachments to the emails without crowding the recipients' email box. This also eliminates BEC attacks for businesses and email phishing attacks. Additionally, SekurMail includes full control of email delivery, automatic data export for large Enterprises and an automatic Data Loss Prevention technology ("DLP") with real time continuous archiving.

Recent data breaches in messaging applications and in particular in the WhatsApp application have created a certain urgency for businesses and data privacy advocates to protect their communications form cyber-attacks and identity theft via mobile and desktop devices.

SekurMessenger eliminates many of the privacy and security risks by not only not requiring a phone number, which would divulge a user's phone device ID, but also by not social engineering a user's phone or computer contact list and infecting the contacts by default as well, eliminating a huge loophole in security and privacy. SekurMessenger issues each user a username and a SM number. The SM number is the contact ID a user would disclose in order for other SM users to be added. The service comes with a self-destruct timer and other features as well, including GlobeX's proprietary VirtualVaults and HeliX technologies with all data stored in Swiss hosted encrypted servers.

Additionally, SekurMessenger now comes with a proprietary feature and technology called Chat by Invites. This feature allows a SekurMessenger user ("SM user") invite a non-SM user, or a group of non-SM users, to chat in a fully private and secure way, without the recipient ever having to register to SekurMessenger or download the app. At the end of the chat, the initiator of the conversation can remotely terminate the conversation and all traces of the conversation are deleted from all users, including the recipient. This unique feature is now fully deployed and functional on all iOS and Android devices and web platforms. The target sectors are numerous, including but not limited to real estate, legal, financial, government, energy, mining, manufacturing, trade and medical sectors.

GlobeX's Data privacy solutions are all hosted in Switzerland, protecting users' data from any outside data intrusion requests. In Switzerland, the right to privacy is guaranteed in article 13 of the Swiss Federal Constitution. The Federal Act on Data Protection ("FADP") of 19 June 1992 (in force since 1993) has set up a strict protection of privacy by prohibiting virtually any processing of personal data which is not expressly authorized by the data subjects. The protection is subject to the authority of the Federal Data Protection and Information Commissioner.

Under Swiss federal law, it is a crime to publish information based on leaked "secret official discussions." In 2010 the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland found that IP addresses are personal information and that under Swiss privacy laws they may not be used to track Internet usage without the knowledge of the individuals involved. About GlobeX Data Ltd.

GlobeX Data Ltd. is a Cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of encrypted e-mails, and secure communication tools, secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery and document management. GlobeX Data Ltd. sells its products directly through its websites, through its approved wholesalers and distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide.

