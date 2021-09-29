Trupanion Promotes Drew Wolff to Chief Financial Officer

SEATTLE, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trupanion, Inc. ( TRUP) announced today the promotion of Drew Wolff to Executive VP and Chief Financial Officer, effective October 1, 2021. Tricia Plouf, Trupanion’s current CFO, will remain in the position of Co-President, overseeing the Company’s finance, actuarial, people and legal, technology, and operations teams.



“We are very excited to announce Drew’s appointment to CFO,” said Tricia Plouf, Co-President of Trupanion. “Drew has been an integral part of our Company and additive to our culture since his arrival this past May. His vast experience in consumer finance with major global brands has proven to be a great addition to Trupanion. I expect Drew’s transition into his expanded role will be seamless given our close work together over the past several months.”

“Drew is a proven leader, and brings a wealth of experience with global brands to Trupanion,” added Margi Tooth, Co-President of Trupanion. “After working with Drew for several months, I am excited to lean on his experience as we execute on our plans for international expansion.”

Adding to Ms. Plouf’s and Ms. Tooth’s sentiments, Darryl Rawlings, Trupanion’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Drew has been an outstanding addition to Trupanion and is highly qualified to become our next CFO. As important, he is pet-passionate, has a strong character and brings diverse life experience to Trupanion. His appointment should also free up Tricia’s bandwidth to focus on her role as Co-President, and in partnership with Margi, the execution of our 60-month plan.”

Mr. Wolff holds over 20 years of financial management experience, most recently having served as Chief Financial Officer of International for Starbucks (2017 – 2020), and previously, as Starbucks’ Global Treasurer (2014 – 2017). Prior to Starbucks, Mr. Wolff served in senior financial and strategic planning roles at large retail banks with operations in the U.S., Europe, and Africa.

“Since joining Trupanion in May, I have been astounded by the quality of talent across the organization,” said Drew Wolff, Trupanion’s EVP of Finance and incoming CFO. “I look forward to assuming the role of CFO and leveraging my experience leading finance teams across global enterprises as we execute against Trupanion’s long-term growth initiatives.”

Mr. Wolff holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Michigan and a Bachelor of Science in economics from the United States Naval Academy. Before beginning his career in business, he was a naval officer on board several nuclear submarines.

About Trupanion

Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States, Canada and Australia with over 600,000 pets enrolled. For over two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet's recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet owners with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. With its proprietary software, Trupanion is the only provider with the technology to pay veterinarians directly in minutes at the time of checkout. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "TRUP". The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued, in the United States, by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Omega General Insurance Company. Trupanion Australia is a partnership between Trupanion and Hollard Insurance Company. For more information, please visit trupanion.com.

