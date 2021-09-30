Logo
Laura Bishop Joins Korn Ferry's Board of Directors

Business Wire
Sep 30, 2021
Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) today announced that Laura Bishop has been elected to serve on the company’s board of directors.

Bishop brings to Korn Ferry’s board extensive executive and financial experience, having held senior leadership positions over a nearly 20-year career with USAA.

At USAA, a Fortune 100 company, Bishop most recently served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer until her retirement in December 2020.

Prior to joining USAA, Bishop spent nine years with Luby’s Inc., a publicly traded restaurant company, where she served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, among other leadership roles. Prior to that, Bishop served as a Senior Manager at Ernst & Young, where she directed audits of publicly traded and privately held companies in a variety of industries.

“We are pleased to have Laura join our board of directors,” said Gary D. Burnison, CEO, Korn Ferry. “Laura’s extensive credentials in leading the financial strategy of world-class organizations will be a great fit for Korn Ferry as we continue to broaden the scope of our offerings and help companies synchronize their strategy, operations and talent to drive superior performance.”

“Laura brings outstanding financial acumen to our board of directors,” said Christina Gold, Non-Executive Chair of Korn Ferry’s Board of Directors. “She was instrumental in managing growth and providing valuable financial oversight at USAA. Laura’s passion, experience in driving transformation and strategic decision making will have a meaningful impact on Korn Ferry.”

The board has appointed Bishop to serve on the audit committee as well as the compensation and personnel committee.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry is a global organizational consulting firm. We work with our clients to design optimal organization structures, roles, and responsibilities. We help them hire the right people and advise them on how to reward and motivate their workforce while developing professionals as they navigate and advance their careers.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that relate to Korn Ferry’s goals, strategies, future plans and expectations, and other statements of future events or conditions are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Words such as “believes”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “may”, “should”, “will” or “likely”, and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Such statements are based on current expectations; actual results in future periods may differ materially from those currently expected or desired because of a number of risks and uncertainties that are beyond the control of Korn Ferry, including those risks and uncertainties included in Korn Ferry’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the factors described in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and “Forward-Looking Statements” of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2021. Korn Ferry disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210929005976/en/

