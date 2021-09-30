Laura Bishop Joins Korn Ferry's Board of Directors

Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) today announced that Laura Bishop has been elected to serve on the company’s board of directors.

Bishop brings to Korn Ferry’s board extensive executive and financial experience, having held senior leadership positions over a nearly 20-year career with USAA.

At USAA, a Fortune 100 company, Bishop most recently served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer until her retirement in December 2020.

Prior to joining USAA, Bishop spent nine years with Luby’s Inc., a publicly traded restaurant company, where she served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, among other leadership roles. Prior to that, Bishop served as a Senior Manager at Ernst & Young, where she directed audits of publicly traded and privately held companies in a variety of industries.

“We are pleased to have Laura join our board of directors,” said Gary D. Burnison, CEO, Korn Ferry. “Laura’s extensive credentials in leading the financial strategy of world-class organizations will be a great fit for Korn Ferry as we continue to broaden the scope of our offerings and help companies synchronize their strategy, operations and talent to drive superior performance.”

“Laura brings outstanding financial acumen to our board of directors,” said Christina Gold, Non-Executive Chair of Korn Ferry’s Board of Directors. “She was instrumental in managing growth and providing valuable financial oversight at USAA. Laura’s passion, experience in driving transformation and strategic decision making will have a meaningful impact on Korn Ferry.”

The board has appointed Bishop to serve on the audit committee as well as the compensation and personnel committee.

