Emerson and BayoTech Team to Accelerate Scaling Production and Distribution of Low-Cost, Low-Carbon Hydrogen

Business Wire
Sep 30, 2021
Global industrial software and technology leader Emerson (NYSE: EMR) announced today a multiyear strategic framework agreement with BayoTech, an innovator in hydrogen solutions, to accelerate the delivery of hydrogen around the world. Emerson will deliver advanced automation technologies, software and products to enable BayoTech to build hundreds of hydrogen units to produce cleaner, lower-cost hydrogen.

“Across the globe, industries and organizations are searching for sustainable solutions to solve their most pressing problems,” said Mike Train, chief sustainability officer of Emerson. “Emerson’s agreement with BayoTech accelerates the development and adoption of hydrogen at scale as a critical step forward in diversifying our global energy mix.”

BayoTech’s modular hydrogen generation units produce up to 1,000 kilograms per day, enough to fill as many as 200 hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. BayoTech's patented technology requires less feedstock, which means lower carbon emissions and less cost to produce hydrogen than traditional reformers. To meet growing hydrogen demand, BayoTech is leveraging its core technology to develop 5-, 10- and 20-tonne units, which will drive further efficiencies. Using Emerson’s programmable logic controller and edge control technologies, remote monitoring and Microsoft Azure IoT Suite, the unmanned, fully autonomous skids will operate and be monitored remotely from BayoTech’s Albuquerque, New Mexico headquarters.

“BayoTech plans on becoming the largest distributed hydrogen company in the world,” said Mo Vargas, CEO of BayoTech. “Emerson’s advanced technology is the right choice to support our vision of disrupting the established centralized hydrogen supply chain with a new, highly efficient model of local autonomous production hubs.”

“This agreement between BayoTech and Emerson will make hydrogen technology more accessible to more places across the world,” said Linh Austin, COO of BayoTech. “Together, we are creating a solution to lessen the carbon footprint of countless customers as we build a sustainable – and more affordable – global hydrogen supply chain.”

These hydrogen generation units are already being built and will be placed in BayoGaaS™ hydrogen hubs and at customer sites throughout the United States and other global locations. From the hubs, locally produced hydrogen will be distributed to nearby consumers via BayoTech high-pressure gas transport and storage equipment, which can transport three times more hydrogen per trip than traditional steel tube trailers. The higher payloads translate into lower transportation costs, higher driver productivity and less carbon emissions.

The strategic framework agreement with BayoTech supports Emerson’s commitment to creating innovative technologies and industry expertise in the rapidly developing hydrogen sector. From storing renewable energy to fueling heavy transport, climate-friendly hydrogen has several energy and non-energy uses. Harnessing hydrogen enables industries to choose clean energy as a cost-effective solution to their business needs.

About Emerson

Emerson (NYSE: EMR), headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri (USA), is a global technology and engineering company providing innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. Our Automation Solutions business helps process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers maximize production, protect personnel and the environment while optimizing their energy and operating costs. Our Commercial and Residential Solutions business helps ensure human comfort and health, protect food quality and safety, advance energy efficiency and create sustainable infrastructure. For more information visit Emerson.com.

About BayoTech

BayoTech, an innovator in hydrogen solutions, is committed to addressing the global need for reliable, cost-effective, and low-carbon hydrogen. BayoTech sites hydrogen production close to demand and distributes it to nearby consumers via high-pressure gas transport and storage equipment. Customers are accelerating the decarbonization of their energy and transportation systems through BayoTech's supply of hydrogen molecules, sale and lease of equipment, and zero-emission power solutions. Learn more at www.bayotech.us.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210930005112/en/

