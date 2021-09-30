Logo
Lake City Bank Announces Promotion of Lisa A. Fulton to Chief Operations Officer

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

Additional Promotions Announced for Lisa S. Fitzgerald, Michelle R. Ganser and Eric D. Wagoner

WARSAW, Ind., Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lake City Bank is pleased to announce that Lisa A. Fulton has been promoted to Senior Vice President and Chief Operations Officer.

“Lisa has an exceptional track record of creative and thoughtful leadership in the operations and product development areas,” said David M. Findlay, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Over the last 25 years, she has stepped up to every role with enthusiasm and discipline and this expanded role reflects our confidence in her ability to manage the increasingly complex operating environment that exists today. Her unwavering dedication to innovation and efficiency have been critical to our success.”

In this expanded role, Fulton assumes management responsibility for the Application Management and Project Management departments. She continues to have reporting responsibility for Electronic Banking, Electronic Document Services, Trust Operations, Deposit Operations, Item Processing, Commercial Loan Operations, Retail Loan Operations and the One Call Center. Additionally, she serves as chair of the bank’s Strategy and Innovation Committee, which evaluates and guides efforts that support the bank’s strategic initiatives.

Fulton joined the bank more than 25 years ago from Key Bank. She graduated from the BAI Graduate School of Bank Operations and Technology at Vanderbilt University and has an accounting certificate from the American Institute of Banking. She is also a graduate of the Kosciusko Leadership Academy. She serves as a board member of the American Red Cross of Northeast Indiana Chapter.

The bank further announced that Lisa S. Fitzgerald has been promoted to Vice President, Retail Support Group Manager; Michele R. Ganser has been promoted to Vice President, Application Management Manager; and Eric D. Wagoner has been promoted to Vice President and Core Banking Operations Manager.

Kristin L. Pruitt, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer commented, “The depth of the leadership team across Lake City Bank has been critical to our ability to deliver technology-driven solutions to our clients. While our relationship focused community banking strategy is at the core of our success, we must continually focus on unrivaled client service and innovation in technology in serving our clients. This is critical to growing the bank and our team is well positioned to ensure that we will continue to get that done.”

In her new role, Fitzgerald leads the Retail Support Group that is a liaison between bank departments and branch staff to help manage and improve service delivery. Her leadership will further strengthen partnerships between the Retail Banking, Operations and Technology Services teams. She has been with the bank for 28 years.

In her new role, Ganser leads the Application Management team and works in conjunction with the Project Management team to provide technology-driven business solutions for clients. Ganser has been with the bank for 10 years. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Indiana University – Purdue University Fort Wayne (now Purdue University Fort Wayne).

In his new position, Wagoner leads the Loan Operations, Deposit Operations, Item Processing and Electronic Document Services teams. Wagoner has been with the bank for 14 years. He attended Indiana University Bloomington, Indiana University – Purdue University Fort Wayne, and Grace College. He is a member of the Warsaw Salvation Army Advisory Board and volunteers with the Warsaw Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary by providing them with technical support.

Lake City Bank, a $6.2 billion bank headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, is the fifth largest bank headquartered in the state, and the largest bank 100% invested in Indiana. Lake City Bank operates 50 branch offices in northern and central Indiana, delivering technology-driven solutions in a client-centric way to individuals and businesses. The bank is the single bank subsidiary of Lakeland Financial Corporation (Nasdaq Global Select/LKFN). For more information visit lakecitybank.com.

Contact
Mary Horan
Director of Marketing and Public Relations
574 371-9280 office
574 377-9150 mobile
[email protected]

