Randstad acquires Cella, Inc.

ATLANTA, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Randstad NV, the global leader in the HR services industry, announces that its US business, Randstad USA has acquired Cella, a staffing, managed solutions and consulting firm for the creative, marketing, and digital market. The acquisition enables Randstad to build a strong position in the significant and growing US marketing, creative and digital staffing and professional services market. By doing so, Randstad takes another step forward in supporting more people and organizations in realizing their true potential by combining the power of today's technology with our passion for people.

With over 30 years of expertise, Cella is one of the largest creative/digital staffing companies in the US and enables the world's largest and best known brands to engage the best people and unleash the full potential of their creative power. With revenues of over $100 million expected in 2021, Cella has a history of impressive growth.

Karen Fichuk, CEO of Randstad North America and Randstad N.V. executive board member said, "I'm excited to announce the acquisition of Cella to our portfolio of trusted brands and welcome their great people to our team. The move is another step forward in Randstad's strategic ambition to drive continuous and profitable market share gains in the expanding higher margin professionals market space. Cella has a strong market position in the creative, marketing and digital staffing industry and a significant track record of managed services offerings in In House Agency solutions for many fortune 500 clients."

Cella will be a line of business under the Randstad US Technologies Group of companies, which includes the verticals of Technologies, Engineering, Life Sciences, and Celerity, an advisory services firm. "Aligning under the professionals concept, this creative capability strongly complements our activities, especially in the IT solutions and managed services space," added Graig Paglieri, CEO Randstad US Technologies Group and Managing Director, Global Professionals. "The creative, digital and marketing roles are continuously aligning closer to IT roles as all technology projects nowadays require user experience and design expertise to ensure product utilization. The addition of Cella is a strong extension of our professional service offerings to our existing client portfolio and offers access to new opportunities."

Cella's leadership team will continue to oversee operations. "Growing this company has been an extremely rewarding venture, and we are incredibly proud of what we have built over the years," said Rob Ganjon, President, Cella. "This partnership with Randstad allows us to leverage our shared scale and experience to reach the next level of our collective aspirations to become the recognized leader and partner of choice in creative, marketing, and digital solutions. We look forward to working together to build an even stronger future."

Fairmount Partners , a leading middle-market investment bank, served as the exclusive financial advisor to Cella throughout the transaction.

Randstad is the global leader in the HR services industry. We support people and organizations in realizing their true potential by combining the power of today's technology with our passion for people. We call it Human Forward. In 2020, we helped nearly two million candidates find a meaningful job with more than 236,000 clients. Furthermore, we trained close to 350,000 people. Randstad is active in 38 markets around the world and has a top-three position in almost half of these. In 2020, Randstad had on average 34,680 corporate employees and generated revenue of € 20.7 billion. Randstad was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands. Randstad N.V. is listed on the NYSE Euronext (symbol:RAND.AS). For more information, see www.randstad.com

Randstad North America, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Randstad N.V. As a trusted human partner in the technology-driven world of talent, we combine the expertise and passion of our employees, with some of the most innovative HR technologies on the market today, to advance the careers and business success of our candidates and clients. Our operations comprise nearly 5,700 associates and a deployed workforce of more than 94,000 in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to staffing and recruitment, Randstad offers outsourcing, consulting and workforce management solutions for generalist and specialist disciplines, including technology, engineering, accounting and finance, clinical and non-clinical healthcare, human resources, legal, life sciences, manufacturing and logistics, office and administration and sales and marketing. Learn more at www.randstadusa.com .

Cella is an award-winning leader in consulting, staffing and managed solutions for creative, marketing, digital and proposal development teams. We help people build meaningful careers and partner with companies to help them win. Our secret sauce? The Cella Trifecta: we have the right people, we understand our clients and we deliver results. Success requires a partner who offers all three. Together, we put passion to work.

