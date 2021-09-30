AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated and Its Subsidiaries

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated and Its Subsidiaries

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aa-” (Superior) of RGA Reinsurance Company (Chesterfield, MO), RGA Americas Reinsurance Company, Ltd (Bermuda) and its subsidiaries, RGA Life Reinsurance Company of Canada (Toronto, Canada) and RGA Atlantic Reinsurance Company, Ltd. (Barbados). These companies collectively are referred to as RGA. AM Best also has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “a-” (Excellent) and all Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IR) on the debt securities and indicative shelf ratings of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (Chesterfield, MO) [NYSE: RGA]. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. (See below for a detailed listing of the Long-Term IRs.)

The ratings reflect RGA’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, favorable business profile and very strong enterprise risk management.

RGA’s balance sheet strength remains solid, and its consolidated risk-adjusted capitalization remains at the strongest level, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Model (BCAR), despite impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic. RGA had bolstered its balance sheet strength over the past year by ceasing share repurchases and completing a $500 million common stock offering, resulting in a record level of cash and cash equivalents within the organization at year-end 2020. As a result, financial leverage declined over the past year to approximately 22%, which is well within AM Best’s guidelines for the current rating. Additional factors supporting RGA’s very strong balance sheet strength assessment are its significant operating cash flows, good financial flexibility and a high quality investment portfolio. AM Best notes that RGA experienced only modest amount of impairments and downgrades within its investment portfolio during the past year.

RGA also benefits from its leading market positions in the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia with approximately 45% of revenues coming from international operations. While overall new business production was negatively impacted by the pandemic, AM Best notes that overall premiums and assumed life insurance inforce have increased in each of the past five years, primarily driven by growth in all geographic areas of its traditional reinsurance segment, and particularly in Asia. The company’s innovative culture and track record of providing new innovative solutions to the insurance industry is also a factor in its favorable business profile assessment.

Partially offsetting these positive rating factors is the volatility of earnings in recent periods within certain core segments, including its U.S. individual mortality segment and its Australian business segment. AM Best notes that mortality increased materially in 2020 and continued through the first part of 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to losses in the individual life insurance segment. However, earnings generated from its other core businesses generally have been increasing in recent periods and mortality has shown improvement in more recent months. While some earnings volatility may continue over the near term, AM Best expects that earnings will gradually improve as mortality rates continue to decline with the roll out of vaccines. RGA also has increased its exposure to higher-risk product lines, including annuities and longevity reinsurance, and maintains a moderate-sized block of long-term care business that may add to operating volatility over the mid-to-long term. Partially mitigating this concern is RGA’s comprehensive risk management framework, which is an integral part of its corporate culture.

The following Long-Term IRs have been affirmed with a stable outlook:

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated—
-- “a-” (Excellent) on $400 million 4.7% senior unsecured notes, due 2023
-- “a-” (Excellent) on $400 million 3.95% senior unsecured notes, due 2026
-- “a-” (Excellent) on $600 million 3.9% senior unsecured notes, due 2029
-- “a-” (Excellent) on $600 million 3.15% senior unsecured notes, due 2030
-- “bbb+” (Good) on $400 million 6.2% fixed to floating subordinated debentures, due 2042
-- “bbb+” (Good) on $400 million 5.75% fixed to floating rate subordinated debentures, due 2056
-- “bbb” (Good) on $400 million variable rate junior subordinated debentures, due 2065

The following indicative Long-Term IRs available under shelf registrations have been affirmed with a stable outlook:

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated—
-- “a-” (Excellent) on senior unsecured debt
-- “bbb+” (Good) on subordinated debt
-- “bbb” (Good) on preferred stock

RGA Capital Trust III and IV—
-- “bbb” (Good) on trust preferred securities

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent+Rating+Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide+to+Best%27s+Credit+Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best’s Credit Ratings, Best’s Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide+to+Proper+Use+of+Best%26rsquo%3Bs+Ratings+%26amp%3B+Assessments.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2021 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210930005984r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210930005984/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment