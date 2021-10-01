Athene Holding Ltd. To Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results And Host Conference Call On November 3, 2021

PR Newswire

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE: ATH), a leading financial services company specializing in retirement services, announced it will release financial results for the third quarter 2021 on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, before the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The news release, financial supplement, and earnings presentation will be available on the ir.athene.com website. Management will host a conference call to review Athene's financial results on the same day, November 3, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Conference Call Details

Live conference call: Toll-free at (877) 876-9173 (domestic) or (785) 424-1667 (international)

Conference call replay available through November 10, 2021 at (800) 839-2394 (domestic) or (402) 220-7207 (international)

at (800) 839-2394 (domestic) or (402) 220-7207 (international) Conference ID number: ATHQ321

Live and archived webcast available at ir.athene.com

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE: ATH), through its subsidiaries ("Athene"), is a leading financial services company with total assets of $215.5 billion as of June 30, 2021 and operations in the United States, Bermuda, and Canada. Athene specializes in helping its customers achieve financial security and is a solutions provider to institutions. Founded in 2009, Athene is Driven to Do More for our policyholders, business partners, shareholders, and the communities in which we work and live. For more information, please visit www.athene.com .

Investor Relations Contact:

Alex Pelzar

+1 646-768-7316

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Amanda Carstens Steward

+1 515-344-6060

[email protected]

