Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Closing of Acquisition From Swallowtail Royalties LLC and Swallowtail Royalties II LLC

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Oct 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

MIDLAND, Texas, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viper Energy Partners LP (

VNOM, Financial) (“Viper” or the “Company”), a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG, Financial) (“Diamondback”), today announced it has completed its previously announced acquisition of certain mineral and royalty interests from Swallowtail Royalties LLC and Swallowtail Royalties II LLC, portfolio companies of Blackstone Energy Partners. Aggregate consideration consisted of 15.25 million common units representing limited partnership interests in Viper and approximately $225 million in cash. As a result of the acquisition, Viper adds approximately 2,302 net royalty acres primarily in the Northern Midland Basin, roughly 65% of which is operated by Diamondback.

About Viper Energy Partners LP

Viper is a limited partnership formed by Diamondback to own, acquire and exploit oil and natural gas properties in North America, with a focus on owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil-weighted basins, primarily the Permian Basin. For more information, please visit www.viperenergy.com.

About Diamondback Energy, Inc.

Diamondback is an independent oil and natural gas company headquartered in Midland, Texas focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. For more information, please visit www.diamondbackenergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements, other than historical facts, that address activities that Viper assumes, plans, expects, believes, intends or anticipates (and other similar expressions) will, should or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on management’s current beliefs, based on currently available information, as to the outcome and timing of future events. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the results to differ materially from those expected by the management of Viper. Information concerning these risks and other factors can be found in Viper’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K, which can be obtained free of charge on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s web site at http://www.sec.gov. Viper undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement.

Investor Contacts:
Adam Lawlis
+1 432.221.7467
[email protected]

Austen Gilfillian
+1 432.221.7420
[email protected]

Source: Viper Energy Partners LP; Diamondback Energy, Inc.

