RiverNorth Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly Distributions

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Oct 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

Several RiverNorth closed-end funds (the “Funds”) have announced the declaration of monthly distributions for October, November and December 2021 in accordance with each Fund’s level distribution policy, as detailed below.

Ex Date

Record Date

Payable Date

October 14, 2021

October 15, 2021

October 29, 2021

November 10, 2021

November 12, 2021

November 30, 2021

December 15, 2021

December 16, 2021

December 31, 2021

Tax-Exempt Distributions1

Fund Name

Ticker

Distribution
Per Share

Change
From Prior
Distribution

Net Asset
Value (NAV)
as of
9/30/2021

Annualized
Current
Distribution
Rate at NAV

Market Price
as of
9/30/2021

Annualized
Current
Distribution
Rate at
Market

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc.1,2

RMI

$0.0917

$23.74

4.64%

$23.12

4.76%

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund, Inc.1,3

RMM

$0.0917

$20.07

5.48%

$19.85

5.54%

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc.1,4

RFM

$0.1042

$24.10

5.19%

$23.41

5.34%

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund II, Inc.1,5

RFMZ

$0.1000

$20.11

5.97%

$20.26

5.92%

Taxable Distributions

Fund Name

Ticker

Distribution
Per Share

Change
From Prior
Distribution

Net Asset
Value (NAV)
as of
9/30/2021

Annualized
Current
Distribution
Rate at NAV

Market Price
as of
9/30/2021

Annualized
Current
Distribution
Rate at
Market

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc.6

OPP

$0.1586

$14.81

12.85%

$14.57

13.06%

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation7

RSF

$0.1523

$20.09

9.10%

$19.20

9.52%

RMI, RMM, RFM, RFMZ, OPP, and RSF are closed-end funds.

1

Monthly distributions from RMI, RMM, RFM and RFMZ are expected to be generally exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes, however, portions of these Funds’ distributions may (i) be subject to U.S. federal income tax, (ii) be includable in taxable income for purposes of the federal alternative minimum tax, or (iii) constitute a return of capital. Such distributions will also generally be subject to state and local taxes. RiverNorth does not provide tax advice; consult a professional tax advisor regarding your specific tax situation.

2

In accordance with its level distribution policy, RMI’s annual distribution rate has been set equal to 5.50% of the Fund’s initial public offering price of $20.00 per share.

3

In accordance with its level distribution policy, RMM’s annual distribution rate has been set equal to 5.50% of the Fund’s initial public offering price of $20.00 per share.

4

In accordance with its level distribution policy, RFM’s annual distribution rate has been set equal to 6.25% of the Fund’s initial public offering price of $20.00 per share.

5

In accordance with its level distribution policy, RFMZ’s annual distribution rate has been set equal to 6.00% of the Fund’s initial public offering price of $20.00 per share.

6

In accordance with its level distribution policy, OPP’s annual distribution rate has been set to 12.50% of the average of the Fund’s NAV per common share reported the final five trading days of the preceding calendar year.

7

In accordance with its level distribution policy, RSF’s annual distribution rate has been set to 10.00% of the average of the Fund’s NAV per common share reported the final five trading days of the preceding calendar year.

With each distribution that does not consist solely of net investment income, the respective Fund will issue a notice to shareholders and an accompanying press release that will provide detailed information regarding the amount and composition of the distribution and other related information. The amounts and sources of distributions reported in the notice to shareholders are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund’s investment experience during its full fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. Each Fund will send shareholders a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell them how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

Each Fund may at times distribute more than its net investment income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of the distribution may result in a return of capital. A return of capital occurs when some or all of the money that shareholders invested in the Fund is paid back to them. A return of capital does not necessarily reflect the Fund’s investment performance and should not be confused with ‘yield’ or ‘income.’ Any such returns of capital will decrease the Fund’s total assets and, therefore, could have the effect of increasing the Fund’s expense ratio. In addition, in order to make the level of distributions called for under its plan, the Fund may have to sell its portfolio securities at a less than opportune time.

About RiverNorth

RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC is an investment management firm founded in 2000. With $5.5 billion8 in assets under management as of August 31, 2021, RiverNorth specializes in opportunistic investment strategies in niche markets where the potential to exploit inefficiencies is greatest. RiverNorth is an institutional investment manager to registered funds, private funds and separately managed accounts.

8

Firm AUM reflects Managed Assets which includes the effects of leverage and investments in affiliated funds.

An investment in the Funds involves risk, including loss of principal.

Chris Lakumb is a registered representative of ALPS Distributors, Inc. RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC is not affiliated with DoubleLine Capital LP, or ALPS Distributors, Inc.

Investors should consider a Fund's investment objective, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. Each Fund’s prospectus and most recent periodic reports contain this and other important information about the respective Fund and may be obtained by visiting rivernorth.com%2Fliterature or by calling your financial professional or RiverNorth at 844.569.4750.

Not FDIC Insured | May Lose Value | No Bank Guarantee
ALPS Distributors, Inc. is the FINRA Member Firm.
RiverNorth® is a registered trademark of RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC.
DoubleLine® is a registered trademark of DoubleLine Capital LP.
©2000-2021 RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. All rights reserved.
