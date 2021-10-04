Doctors Nationwide Recognized for Excellence in Senior Patient Care

A select group of physicians from a national network of more than 1,000 market-leading, independent primary care physicians are being honored as “Best Physicians”. They are being recognized during National Primary Care Week, Oct. 4-8, for providing exceptional, patient-centered care to seniors in their communities.

The 32 honorees were nominated by their peers and selected by medical directors at agilon health (NYSE: AGL), the company transforming health care for seniors by empowering primary care physicians to focus on the entire health of their patients. The criteria for selection included how frequently they met with patients, how much time spent with those who are chronically ill, and their efforts to keep patients out of hospitals and emergency rooms.

Examples of how the honorees have gone “above and beyond” to provide value-based care include making house calls to homebound patients, personally dropping off prescriptions for their senior patients, escorting their patients to the emergency room and coordinating care with the ER medical team, and proactively meeting with family and friends to better understand the complete picture of their senior patients’ health.

“These exceptional physicians are really lighting the way and showing how primary care doctors can make a meaningful difference in the lives of their senior patients,” said Ben Kornitzer, M.D., chief medical and quality officer at agilon health. “This award comes at a pivotal time as our nation struggles to provide the quality-of-care patients deserve at an affordable cost. We believe the movement to value-based care, like that embraced by these physicians, is a fundamental part of the solution.”

Value-based care is a better way to care for patients. It allows physicians to spend more time with their patients, more actively manage their care, and ensure better outcomes.

Studies have shown a significant relationship between the investment in primary care services and improved efficiency and better patient outcomes. This is in part driven by a reduction in avoidable hospitalizations and emergency room visits. Still, a concern documented by the Primary+Care+Collaborative shows a decline in funding allocated to primary care services nationwide. This comes at a time when the nation’s senior population is rising and there is a great need for primary care physicians.

National Primary Care Week highlights the importance of primary care in the overall U.S. healthcare system.

“Primary care doctors are the true heroes in healthcare in America today. They are key to improving our healthcare system by helping patients live longer, more fulfilling lives while efficiently managing healthcare costs,” Kornitzer adds.

About agilon health

agilon health is transforming health care for seniors by empowering primary-care physicians to focus on the entire health of their patients. Through our partnerships and our platform, agilon is leading the nation in creating the system we need – one built on the value of care, not the volume of fees. We honor the independence of local physicians and serve as their partners so they can be the doctors they trained to be. agilon provides the capital, data, payor relationships, executive experience and contract support that allow physician groups to take on the risk of total care for their most vulnerable patients. The result: healthier communities, and doctors who can devote the right amount of time with the patients who need it most. With rapidly growing appeal, agilon is scaled to grow and is here to help our nation’s best independent physician groups have a sustained, thriving future. Together, we are reinventing primary care.

Best Physician Award Winners:

Jahangir Adir, MD, FAAFP, The Toledo Clinic Mary Baldwin, MD, The Toledo Clinic Reeshad Buhariwalla, MD, Wood Health Andrea Cerone, MD, Pioneer Physicians Network Julie Colella, DO, Central Ohio Primary Care Andrea Dillon, MD, MPH, PriMed Physicians Matthew Finneran, MD, Pioneer Physicians Network Janette Froehlich, MD, PriMed Physicians Liam Fry, MD, Austin Geriatric Specialists David Gabriel, MD, Premier Family Physicians Laurie Gossard, MD, Central Ohio Primary Care Thomas Greer, MD, PriMed Physicians Nidaa Khamousia, MD, The Toledo Clinic Gurneet Kohli, MD, Premier Family Physicians Ashith Mally, MD, Preferred Primary Care Physicians Michelle (Missy) Markley, MD, Austin Regional Clinic Jay Martin, MD, Central Ohio Primary Care Teresa Menart, MD, PriMed Physicians Lisa Mewhort, MD, Central Ohio Primary Care Hillary Gwen Miller, MD, Austin Regional Clinic John Notaro, MD, Buffalo Medical Group Andrew Papendieck, MD, Premier Family Physicians Monika Patel, MD, Central Ohio Primary Care Gary Pinta, MD, Pioneer Physicians Network Maryanna Polukhin, MD, Starling Physicians William Randall, MD, PriMed Physicians John Ryan, MD, Central Ohio Primary Care Mark Schloneger, MD, PriMed Physicians Matt Skomorowski , MD, Central Ohio Primary Care Azim Shekarchi, MD, Austin Regional Clinic Amanda Williams, DO, South Zanesville Family Medical Center Ann Wolfe, MD, The Toledo Clinic

