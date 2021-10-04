Oak Valley Community Bank Announces Branch Manager Hiring

OAKDALE, Calif., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oak Valley Community Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Oak Valley Bancorp ( OVLY), announced Shaun Smith has joined the bank as Assistant Vice President, Branch Manager. He will be based out of the bank’s 12th & I Branch in Modesto.



Before joining Oak Valley, Smith served his previous employer as a banking center manager overseeing branch operations and business development. “We are pleased to welcome Shaun to the Oak Valley team. He brings with him a solid banking background and energetic dedication to serving clients and the community,” stated Julie DeHart, Executive Vice President, Retail Banking Group.

Prior to getting into banking, Smith attended the University of Central Missouri and later earned a bachelor’s degree in police science from Blue River Public Safety Institute. He served as a police officer and Chief of Police for the city of Cleveland, Missouri for a combined eight years – at one time being recognized with the Life Saving Award for Heroism in the Line of Duty. Family ties are what ultimately brought Smith to the Central Valley. He resides in Tracy with his wife Brittany and their son. During his free time, Smith enjoys golfing, traveling, sports, and spending time with the family.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates Oak Valley Community Bank & their Eastern Sierra Community Bank division, through which it offers a variety of loan and deposit products to individuals and small businesses. They currently operate through 17 conveniently located branches: Oakdale, Turlock, Stockton, Patterson, Ripon, Escalon, Manteca, Tracy, Sacramento, two branches in Sonora, three branches in Modesto, and three branches in their Eastern Sierra division, which includes Bridgeport, Mammoth Lakes and Bishop.

