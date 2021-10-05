Logo
Quantum Computing Inc. Demonstrates that "Domain-Wall" Encoding Delivers the Best Performance for Solving Real-world Optimization Problems

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Oct 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

Research to be Presented at D-Wave Qubits Conference Shows the Impact of Physics on Information

LEESBURG, Va., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Computing Inc. (the “company” or “QCI”) ( QUBT), a leader in bridging the power of classical and quantum computing, today announced research that provides evidence that “domain-wall” encoding— a method for representing information in quantum computers — delivers better performance for discrete optimization problems than other methods. This breakthrough has significant implications for a wide range of real-world challenges, such as the traveling salesperson problem, which requires choosing an optimal solution from an extremely large number of possibilities. QCI Technical Advisor Dr. Nick Chancellor, who developed the method, and was part of the research team that demonstrated its efficacy, will present the paper at the D-Wave Qubits 21 conference on October 6 at 3:45 PM ET.

Domain-wall encoding leverages topological defects (when adjoining structures are out of phase) and Ising spin chains (discrete variables that represent magnetic dipole spin moments) to efficiently represent information in quantum computing systems. Dr. Chancellor’s UK team, which also included other QCI experts, proved that the domain-wall method is better than others on annealers, like D-Wave’s, and will also likely excel for gate model computers. For example, in a problem where discrete variables can take three values, domain wall-encoding uses two thirds as many qubits to solve the problem vs. other methods. It also found results that other encoding techniques missed. Dr. Chancellor will present their findings and discuss the relevance for optimization problems, such as reconciling the distance between cities for a traveling salesperson.

Interestingly, they demonstrated how encoding interacts with the physics of the quantum processor to get better answers, an important and often overlooked consideration. This post, on the QCI blog provides a plain English but detailed explanation.

"It is really important to get as much as we can out of early quantum computers, given how common discrete vs. binary problems are in the real world,” said Dr. Nick Chancellor, who is also a research and teaching fellow at Durham University. “This innovation is an important step to advance our capabilities, especially given the value we've found using this encoding. It did better in every way we could think of for critical problems."

“Today’s initial domain-wall encoding innovation increases the size of a problem that a quantum computer can solve by a factor of 30%,“ said Rebel Brown, VP, Strategy & Marketing for QCI. “As quantum computers scale the number of qubits they support, we expect this innovation, and others in development at QCI, to significantly accelerate the time-to-viable-solution for production problems using Qatalyst and quantum systems.“

Most real optimization problems involve discrete variables vs. binary decisions. Consider transportation routing, in which a truck can take any of three roads; microchip design, where a component can be placed any of four places; scheduling an event that can happen at any of seven times, or choosing the best of ten locations to build a plant. While the choices are often not binary, classical computers usually are. Discrete-to-binary encodings like the domain-wall are highly useful for solving real problems that demand discrete answers with quantum computers.

A paper describing the study is available on the ArXiv.org preprint server, and is also undergoing peer review.

About Quantum Computing Inc.
Quantum Computing Inc. (QCI) ( QUBT) is focused on accelerating the value of quantum computing for real-world business solutions. The company’s flagship product, Qatalyst, is the first software to bridge the power of classical and quantum computing, hiding complexity and empowering SMEs to solve complex computational problems today. QCI’s expert team in finance, computing, security, mathematics and physics has over a century of experience with complex technologies; from leading edge supercomputing innovations, to massively parallel programming, to the security that protects nations. Connect with QCI on LinkedIn and @QciQuantum on Twitter. For more information about QCI, visit www.quantumcomputinginc.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. By their nature, forward-looking statements and forecasts involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the near future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Quantum Computing (“Company”), and members of its management as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions. Statements in this press release that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements relating to future events, and as such all forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements may contain certain forward-looking statements pertaining to future anticipated or projected plans, performance and developments, as well as other statements relating to future operations and results. Any statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be considered to be forward-looking statements. Words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intends,” “goal,” “objective,” “seek,” “attempt,” “aim to,” or variations of these or similar words, identify forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in Item 1A in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, which is expressly incorporated herein by reference, and other factors as may periodically be described in the Company’s filings with the SEC.

Qatalyst™ is the trademark of Quantum Computing Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Company Contact:
Robert Liscouski, CEO
Quantum Computing, Inc.
+1 (703) 436-2161
Email Contact

Investor Relations Contact:
Ron Both or Grant Stude
CMA Investor Relations
+1 (949) 432-7566
Email Contact

Media Relations Contact:
Bob Geller
Fusion Public Relations
+1 (917) 816-0562
[email protected]

