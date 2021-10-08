Strid Group, LLC Buys First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF, Invesco DWA Momentum ETF, Hartford Total Return Bond ETF

- New Purchases: DALI, PDP, HTRB, HMOP, IBDO, IBDN, IBDP, IBDM, FYC, IBDQ, TMO, IBDR,
- Added Positions: VWO, NUE, QQQ, DIS,
- Reduced Positions: FV, FTSM, AAPL, DWAS, GOOG, FTC,
- Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 1,137,435 shares, 26.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.63%
- First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (DALI) - 3,978,211 shares, 22.09% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 1,175,546 shares, 16.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.91%
- Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (QVAL) - 1,093,335 shares, 8.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.53%
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 565,643 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.60%
Strid Group, LLC initiated holding in First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.17 and $26.17, with an estimated average price of $25.43. The stock is now traded at around $25.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 22.09%. The holding were 3,978,211 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (PDP)
Strid Group, LLC initiated holding in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.96 and $95.19, with an estimated average price of $91.95. The stock is now traded at around $90.356000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.8%. The holding were 190,066 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB)
Strid Group, LLC initiated holding in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.66 and $41.25, with an estimated average price of $40.98. The stock is now traded at around $40.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 204,563 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP)
Strid Group, LLC initiated holding in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.77 and $42.24, with an estimated average price of $42.09. The stock is now traded at around $41.752200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 153,366 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (IBDO)
Strid Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.91 and $25.97, with an estimated average price of $25.94. The stock is now traded at around $25.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 235,439 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (IBDN)
Strid Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $25.29, with an estimated average price of $25.27. The stock is now traded at around $25.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 177,586 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Strid Group, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 30.77%. The purchase prices were between $354.18 and $381.69, with an estimated average price of $367.93. The stock is now traded at around $362.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,785 shares as of 2021-09-30.
