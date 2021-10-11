Deere Could Be at Risk

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Deere Could Be at Risk

The stock is trading at a bad Sharpe ratio, could also be affected by the 10-year Treasury

Author's Avatar
Steve Gray Booyens
Oct 11, 2021

Summary

  • Deere's Sharpe ratio is out of sync.
  • I'm not quite bearish yet, but definitely neutral for the fourth quarter.
Article's Main Image

I've mostly been bullish on Deere & Co. (

DE, Financial), but my narrative has changed based on basic theoretical concepts.

I will present a quantitative and pricing perspective as well as look at a few idiosyncrasies and valuation metrics.

Bull case

Performance and outlook

The stock hasn't lived up to expectations in the past six months with a drawdown of more than 8%. I suspect the drawdown to be largely due to investors' fear of inflation or input costs, or it could just have been a scenario of investors cashing in profits. Regardless of what's happened in the past, this discussion focues on the future.

Since we're on the topic of performance, I thought I'd outline the previous quarters' results. In its third quarter, the farming and heavy equipment manufacturer exceeded its estimates with a revenue beat of $1.2 billion and an earnings per share beat of 75 cents.

Regarding the outlook, Chairman and CEO John C. May said, "Looking ahead, we expect demand for farm and construction equipment to continue benefiting from favorable fundamentals. We are, at the same time, excited by the growing engagement with our digital platform, the John Deere Operations Center, as well as the continued adoption of precision technologies, which unlock greater value for our customers."

I personally think Deere is headed into another dimension. Artificial intelligence and autonomous operating equipment is a major trend around the globe and Deere has already established itself in the market. The company has emphasized the very concept of precision farming, which has grown by 29% year over year.

Its operating cash flow of $7.74 billion exceeds the industry average by 3,224.84%. This could result in Deere spending heavily on research and development to outperform its competitors, while its shareholders don't feel the brunt due to its heavy pockets.

Valuation

When comparing fundamental price multiples in order to draw a consensus, I found:

1447641454158548992.png

We're in a stalemate here because Deere's price-earnings ratio is 10.93% below its five-year average, while its price-earnings to growth ratio is well below the overvalued threshold of 1.

The fact of the matter is that we can't look at it all in isolation, Deere's enterprise value/Ebitda is 16.86% above the sector median (which is bad), and its price-sales ratio is 50.34% above its five-year average (which is also bad).

Valuation always needs to be looked at intuitively, and I'd argue that pricing metrics are more relevant.

Bear case

Pricing metrics

The cornerstone of asset pricing lies within the Sharpe ratio, which measures the return on the asset in excess of the risk-free rate with respect to the volatility, as seen below.

1447641463478292480.png

Source

Deere holds a Sharpe ratio of 0.039 (calculation below), which is subpar since 1.00 is considered good, 2.00 is considered very good and 3.00 is considered excellent, while anything below 1.00 is considered a sell.

Sharpe ratio = (Retrun on Equity - Risk-Free Rate)/Standard Deviation. As such, (7.94% - 1.45%)/1.68 = 0.039.

As you can see, the Sharpe ratio isn't presenting what it should. Readers should understand that most institutional managers set the pace in the markets these days and use machine learning techniques to determine which stocks to buy and which to sell.

The predominant factor used by the machines is the Sharpe ratio, and based on the basic financial theory, the ratio isn't adding up. So, based on pricing metrics, Deere is a sell.

Asset correlations and backtesting

1447641468528234496.png

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

The long-term bond yields are anticipated to rise as they're positively correlated to the benchmark rate. With the interest rate anticipated to rise, we'd expect the 10-year bond price to rise and, historically speaking, Deere's share price has a negative correlation with the price of long-term bonds.

This is obviously a statistic in isolation, so I decided to do a backtest with the following weights.

1447641473573982208.png

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

The results I found were:

1447641478363877376.png

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

The portfolio that outweighs the S&P 500 outperforms the overweight Deere portfolio and the evenly weighted portfolio.

Based on the backtesting model, even if you reinvest your Deere dividends, you'll underperform the S&P 500.

Final word

After covering all the bases, it's safe to say that Deere is a risky asset at the moment. I, however, remain neutral on the stock and don't think it's a bear just yet.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
5 / 5 (1 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment