Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC. Buys iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF, ChargePoint Holdings Inc, ChargePoint Holdings Inc

- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 466,068 shares, 20.27% of the total portfolio.
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 77,907 shares, 19.29% of the total portfolio.
- Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM) - 990,831 shares, 12.34% of the total portfolio.
- iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 277,435 shares, 10.79% of the total portfolio.
- iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) - 110,229 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. New Position
Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC. initiated holding in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $100 and $100.03, with an estimated average price of $100.02. The stock is now traded at around $100.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.36%. The holding were 110,229 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT)
Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC. initiated holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.91 and $32.98, with an estimated average price of $23.39. The stock is now traded at around $19.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 26 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
