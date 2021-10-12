Marquette Asset Management, LLC Buys Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF, Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF, Avantis U.S. Equity ETF, Sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Ramaco Resources Inc

- New Purchases: AVUV, AVDV, AVUS, HSY, VTI, VCSH, KBWR, AVDE, GFX, VEA, ASTC, CND, VYM, BSV, AVEM, GLTO, ADVM, NXTC, OSI, VNQ, TPB, CAT, VCIT, DFAC, ICLN, DSI, TFC, PTIC, AMGN, MDT, MET, HYLB, DFAX, DFAT, DFAS, JWN, BNDX, TXN, CPLG, OGN, COIN,
- Added Positions: BIV, VEU, XEL, SPEM, VWO, SCHR, CCV, TATT, NETI, LUMO, V, VTV, IVV, ASMB, MMM, SBUX, MCD, JPM, HD, GD, NEE, XOM, KO,
- Reduced Positions: SCHG, IWM, IWF, IWR, ARKK, IWC, RPG, IWD, SCHM, SCHO, VB, EFA, SCHF, SCHZ, SLYV, VUG,
- Sold Out: METC,
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 597,717 shares, 19.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.94%
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 158,969 shares, 9.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.5%
- Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG) - 190,852 shares, 8.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.15%
- Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) - 285,635 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 285,964 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.53%
Marquette Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.36 and $77.76, with an estimated average price of $74.01. The stock is now traded at around $77.712600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.85%. The holding were 285,635 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV)
Marquette Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.22 and $67.58, with an estimated average price of $65.49. The stock is now traded at around $64.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 90,698 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS)
Marquette Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.84 and $76.95, with an estimated average price of $75.05. The stock is now traded at around $74.809900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 40,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: The Hershey Co (HSY)
Marquette Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in The Hershey Co. The purchase prices were between $168.68 and $182.13, with an estimated average price of $176.68. The stock is now traded at around $179.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Marquette Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $218.54 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $227.38. The stock is now traded at around $224.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,101 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Marquette Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.23 and $82.63, with an estimated average price of $82.42. The stock is now traded at around $82.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,230 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)
Marquette Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Xcel Energy Inc by 613.83%. The purchase prices were between $61.42 and $70.61, with an estimated average price of $67.58. The stock is now traded at around $62.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,891 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Lumos Pharma Inc (LUMO)
Marquette Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Lumos Pharma Inc by 48.38%. The purchase prices were between $7.36 and $11.36, with an estimated average price of $9.43. The stock is now traded at around $9.469900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 13,234 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Churchill Capital Corp V (CCV)
Marquette Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Churchill Capital Corp V by 30.55%. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.85. The stock is now traded at around $9.802000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 23,320 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR)
Marquette Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 25.67%. The purchase prices were between $56.55 and $57.53, with an estimated average price of $57.12. The stock is now traded at around $56.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,903 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Eneti Inc (NETI)
Marquette Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Eneti Inc by 22.55%. The purchase prices were between $15.74 and $18.85, with an estimated average price of $17.47. The stock is now traded at around $16.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 8,841 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Marquette Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 33.00%. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $57.48, with an estimated average price of $55.73. The stock is now traded at around $54.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 266 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Ramaco Resources Inc (METC)
Marquette Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Ramaco Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $5.5 and $13.02, with an estimated average price of $8.57.
