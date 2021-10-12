Marquette Asset Management, LLC Buys Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF, Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF, Avantis U.S. Equity ETF, Sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Ramaco Resources Inc

New Purchases: AVUV, AVDV, AVUS, HSY, VTI, VCSH, KBWR, AVDE, GFX, VEA, ASTC, CND, VYM, BSV, AVEM, GLTO, ADVM, NXTC, OSI, VNQ, TPB, CAT, VCIT, DFAC, ICLN, DSI, TFC, PTIC, AMGN, MDT, MET, HYLB, DFAX, DFAT, DFAS, JWN, BNDX, TXN, CPLG, OGN, COIN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF, Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF, Avantis U.S. Equity ETF, The Hershey Co, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Ramaco Resources Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Marquette Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Marquette Asset Management, LLC owns 270 stocks with a total value of $446 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 597,717 shares, 19.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.94% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 158,969 shares, 9.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.5% Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG) - 190,852 shares, 8.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.15% Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) - 285,635 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. New Position Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 285,964 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.53%

Marquette Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.36 and $77.76, with an estimated average price of $74.01. The stock is now traded at around $77.712600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.85%. The holding were 285,635 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Marquette Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.22 and $67.58, with an estimated average price of $65.49. The stock is now traded at around $64.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 90,698 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Marquette Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.84 and $76.95, with an estimated average price of $75.05. The stock is now traded at around $74.809900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 40,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Marquette Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in The Hershey Co. The purchase prices were between $168.68 and $182.13, with an estimated average price of $176.68. The stock is now traded at around $179.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Marquette Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $218.54 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $227.38. The stock is now traded at around $224.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,101 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Marquette Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.23 and $82.63, with an estimated average price of $82.42. The stock is now traded at around $82.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,230 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Marquette Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Xcel Energy Inc by 613.83%. The purchase prices were between $61.42 and $70.61, with an estimated average price of $67.58. The stock is now traded at around $62.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,891 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Marquette Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Lumos Pharma Inc by 48.38%. The purchase prices were between $7.36 and $11.36, with an estimated average price of $9.43. The stock is now traded at around $9.469900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 13,234 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Marquette Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Churchill Capital Corp V by 30.55%. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.85. The stock is now traded at around $9.802000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 23,320 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Marquette Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 25.67%. The purchase prices were between $56.55 and $57.53, with an estimated average price of $57.12. The stock is now traded at around $56.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,903 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Marquette Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Eneti Inc by 22.55%. The purchase prices were between $15.74 and $18.85, with an estimated average price of $17.47. The stock is now traded at around $16.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 8,841 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Marquette Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 33.00%. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $57.48, with an estimated average price of $55.73. The stock is now traded at around $54.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 266 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Marquette Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Ramaco Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $5.5 and $13.02, with an estimated average price of $8.57.