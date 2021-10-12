Hillman Co Buys Flywire Corp, Nautilus Biotechnology Inc, Sells Snowflake Inc,

For the details of HILLMAN CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hillman+co/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of HILLMAN CO
- Flywire Corp (FLYW) - 2,061,141 shares, 31.43% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 15,065 shares, 17.21% of the total portfolio.
- CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD) - 132,940 shares, 11.37% of the total portfolio.
- GoDaddy Inc (GDDY) - 451,774 shares, 10.95% of the total portfolio.
- Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) - 286,359 shares, 8.67% of the total portfolio.
Hillman Co initiated holding in Flywire Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.33 and $49.44, with an estimated average price of $39.06. The stock is now traded at around $47.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 31.43%. The holding were 2,061,141 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Nautilus Biotechnology Inc (NAUT)
Hillman Co initiated holding in Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.14 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $8. The stock is now traded at around $5.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Hillman Co sold out a holding in Snowflake Inc. The sale prices were between $236.75 and $324.08, with an estimated average price of $284.09.Sold Out: (TLND)
Hillman Co sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $65.47 and $65.96, with an estimated average price of $65.75.
