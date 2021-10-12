Hillman Co Buys Flywire Corp, Nautilus Biotechnology Inc, Sells Snowflake Inc,

New Purchases: FLYW, NAUT,

FLYW, NAUT, Sold Out: SNOW, TLND,

Pittsburgh, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Flywire Corp, Nautilus Biotechnology Inc, sells Snowflake Inc, during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hillman Co. As of 2021Q3, Hillman Co owns 10 stocks with a total value of $287 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HILLMAN CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hillman+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

Flywire Corp (FLYW) - 2,061,141 shares, 31.43% of the total portfolio. New Position Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 15,065 shares, 17.21% of the total portfolio. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD) - 132,940 shares, 11.37% of the total portfolio. GoDaddy Inc (GDDY) - 451,774 shares, 10.95% of the total portfolio. Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) - 286,359 shares, 8.67% of the total portfolio.

Hillman Co initiated holding in Flywire Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.33 and $49.44, with an estimated average price of $39.06. The stock is now traded at around $47.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 31.43%. The holding were 2,061,141 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hillman Co initiated holding in Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.14 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $8. The stock is now traded at around $5.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hillman Co sold out a holding in Snowflake Inc. The sale prices were between $236.75 and $324.08, with an estimated average price of $284.09.

Hillman Co sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $65.47 and $65.96, with an estimated average price of $65.75.