Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp Buys VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF, Sells iShares MSCI Japan ETF, iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

New Purchases: EMLC,

EMLC, Added Positions: TIP, LEMB, REET, IEMG, IEF,

TIP, LEMB, REET, IEMG, IEF, Reduced Positions: VTI, VCIT, EWJ, LQD, EWQ,

VTI, VCIT, EWJ, LQD, EWQ, Sold Out: EWU,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF, iShares Global REIT ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, sells iShares MSCI Japan ETF, iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp. As of 2021Q3, Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp owns 12 stocks with a total value of $172 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of VIEWPOINT INVESTMENT PARTNERS CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/viewpoint+investment+partners+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 487,616 shares, 63.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.12% iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 164,600 shares, 12.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.57% iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) - 318,700 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 87.80% VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (EMLC) - 258,640 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (LEMB) - 182,855 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 116.72%

Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp initiated holding in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.79 and $30.96, with an estimated average price of $30.54. The stock is now traded at around $29.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.52%. The holding were 258,640 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 51.57%. The purchase prices were between $125.24 and $129.06, with an estimated average price of $127.65. The stock is now traded at around $127.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.16%. The holding were 164,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 116.72%. The purchase prices were between $42.29 and $43.75, with an estimated average price of $43.2. The stock is now traded at around $42.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 182,855 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp added to a holding in iShares Global REIT ETF by 87.80%. The purchase prices were between $27.41 and $29.6, with an estimated average price of $28.52. The stock is now traded at around $28.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 318,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 67.05%. The purchase prices were between $60.55 and $66.68, with an estimated average price of $63.66. The stock is now traded at around $61.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 93,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp sold out a holding in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF. The sale prices were between $31.44 and $33.72, with an estimated average price of $32.84.