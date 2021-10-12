Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp Buys VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF, Sells iShares MSCI Japan ETF, iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

- New Purchases: EMLC,
- Added Positions: TIP, LEMB, REET, IEMG, IEF,
- Reduced Positions: VTI, VCIT, EWJ, LQD, EWQ,
- Sold Out: EWU,
For the details of VIEWPOINT INVESTMENT PARTNERS CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/viewpoint+investment+partners+corp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of VIEWPOINT INVESTMENT PARTNERS CORP
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 487,616 shares, 63.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.12%
- iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 164,600 shares, 12.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.57%
- iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) - 318,700 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 87.80%
- VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (EMLC) - 258,640 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (LEMB) - 182,855 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 116.72%
Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp initiated holding in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.79 and $30.96, with an estimated average price of $30.54. The stock is now traded at around $29.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.52%. The holding were 258,640 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 51.57%. The purchase prices were between $125.24 and $129.06, with an estimated average price of $127.65. The stock is now traded at around $127.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.16%. The holding were 164,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (LEMB)
Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 116.72%. The purchase prices were between $42.29 and $43.75, with an estimated average price of $43.2. The stock is now traded at around $42.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 182,855 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Global REIT ETF (REET)
Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp added to a holding in iShares Global REIT ETF by 87.80%. The purchase prices were between $27.41 and $29.6, with an estimated average price of $28.52. The stock is now traded at around $28.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 318,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 67.05%. The purchase prices were between $60.55 and $66.68, with an estimated average price of $63.66. The stock is now traded at around $61.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 93,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU)
Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp sold out a holding in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF. The sale prices were between $31.44 and $33.72, with an estimated average price of $32.84.
